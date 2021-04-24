The unpleasant finding of a study that reveals what happens when you flush the toilet in a public toilet

A team of scientists from the Florida Atlantic University School of Engineering and Informatics (United States) has investigated the drops generated by flushing of a toilet and urinal in a public restroom under normal ventilation conditions.

The results of the study, published in the journal Physics of Fluids, demonstrate how public toilets could serve as a airborne disease transmission fociespecially if they do not have adequate ventilation or if the toilets do not have a lid or cover.

A toilet flush can generate large amounts of aerosols containing microbes, depending on the design, water pressure, or power of the toilet flush. Various pathogens are often found in standing water, as well as in urine, feces, and vomit. When widely dispersed through aerosols, these pathogens can cause Ebola, norovirus which causes violent food poisoning, as well as Covid-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2.

Respiratory droplets are the most prominent source of transmission for Covid-19; however, alternative routes may exist given the discovery of small amounts of viable virus in urine and stool samples. Public toilets are of particular concern in terms of Covid-19 transmission, as they are relatively confined, experience heavy human traffic, and may not have adequate ventilation.

This is how the study was carried out

For the study, the researchers obtained data from three different scenarios: toilet flush, toilet flush with lid and urinal flush. They examined the data to determine the increase in aerosol concentration, the behavior of different-sized droplets, the height to which the droplets rose, and the impact of covering the toilet. Aerosol levels in the environment were measured before and after conducting the experiments.

“After about three hours of testing with more than 100 flushes, we found a substantial increase in aerosol levels measured in the environment, with a total number of droplets generated in each flush test amounting to tens of thousands. Both the toilet as the urinal generated large amounts of drops of size less than 3 micrometers, which means a significant risk of transmission if they contain infectious microorganisms. Due to their small size, these droplets can remain in suspension for a long time, “explains one of the authors, Dr. Siddhartha Verma.

Drops were detected at heights of up to 1.5 meters for 20 seconds or more after starting the download. The researchers detected fewer droplets in the air when the chain was pulled with the lid closed, although not by much, suggesting that the aerosolized droplets escaped through small gaps between the lid and the seat.

“The significant accumulation of aerosolized droplets generated by the cistern over time suggests that the ventilation system was not effective in removing them from the enclosed space, even though there was no noticeable lack of airflow within the bathroom. In the long term, these Aerosols could rise with the updrafts created by the ventilation system or by the movement of people in the bathroom“says another of the authors, Dr. Masoud Jahandar Lashaki.

The measured levels increased by 69.5% in the case of the 0.3 to 0.5 micron particles, by 209% in the case of the 0.5 to 1 micron particles and by 50% in the case of the 1 to 3 micron particles.

Aside from smaller aerosols, comparatively larger aerosols also pose a risk in poorly ventilated areas, although they experience greater gravitational settling. They tend to undergo rapid evaporation in the environment and the consequent decrease in size and mass, or the eventual formation of droplet nuclei, can allow microbes to remain suspended for several hours.

During the 300-second sampling, the toilet and urinal were manually flushed five different times at the marks of 30, 90, 150, 210 and 270 seconds, keeping the discharge lever pressed for five consecutive seconds. The bath was thoroughly cleaned and closed 24 hours before conducting the experiments, with the ventilation system operating normally. The temperature and relative humidity inside the bath were 21 degrees and 52%, respectively.