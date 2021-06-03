The unpleasant experience of swimming in a pool 35 meters high

Summer is practically about to start; good weather is present everywhere and many already want to take a good dip in the oppressive heat that is beginning to feel.

On May 19 The world’s first floating swimming pool was inaugurated in London. It was named as Sky Pool, It stands 35 meters high, measures 15 meters, is made of acrylic and appears to be a water bridge that connects a couple of Embassy Gardens buildings, where residences and offices are combined and is located near the United States embassy on British soil.

The Sky Pool was designed by HAL Architects and the project was recently completed after many years of working on it. It stays in the air thanks to its secure hold between the two buildings with a steel frame and has a capacity of 148,000 liters of water completely suspended in a container made entirely of acrylic 35 centimeters thick.

This really looks pretty incredible. The new #SkyPool, an acrylic transparent swimming pool stretched between the 10th stories. #EmbassyGardens, #NineElms, #London. @NineElmsTeam #helicopter #AerialViews pic.twitter.com/nVSwPvu1RO – Jason Hawkes (@jasonhawkesphot) May 30, 2021

Another important fact is that the pool was built in Colorado and had to be taken by land to Texas and later shipped by boat to the Netherlands to arrive in London from there.

London’s Skypool 🏊‍♂️ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vsloR4z5Jy – Thomas Mackintosh (@T_Mackintosh) May 27, 2021

Several people have already had the opportunity to live the experience of swimming in this floating pool, ensuring that it practically feels like you are in heaven.

#skypool literally feels like floating in the sky… soooo good pic.twitter.com/D44yChMR3E – Kelland (@ Kelland87768203) June 1, 2021

However, also in social networks there are those who claim They do not recommend the experience of meeting and swimming in said pool, since being completely transparent and due to the height at which it is located, you can experience from vertigo to stomach pain, and even vomit.

Similarly, there are those who indicated that they would never go swimming in it because they are terrified of the idea that it could break in two or collapse.

I’d be scared overthinking about the #SkyPool breaking into pieces and all #swimmers 🏊🏼 falling down from the sky! So no, thanks! https://t.co/KVtcyPzQWr – 𝓡𝓪𝓷𝓰𝓮𝓮𝓵𝓪 𝓓𝓮𝓼𝓲 (@RangeelaDesi) June 2, 2021

Would you dare to swim in it?

You are interested in:

Pool in the Sky: Tallest in the Western Hemisphere on 68th Floor Already Opened in Brooklyn, New York

Swimply: the app that helps you rent a private pool