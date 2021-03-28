the unmissable story of overcoming Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou it was proclaimed as new UFC heavyweight champion, the highest mixed martial arts (MMA) competition, after knocking out the American Stipe Miocic in the second round of the main event at UFC260 in Las Vegas.

Ngannou learned from past mistakes and triumphed in revenge against the American. ‘The Predator’ came out with a much more measured, mature and solid plan than in the first duel, thus ending the reign of one of the most complete heavyweights in history.

At 34 he became the first African champion wrestler in the heavyweight category in the UFC, and third at any weight, after Nigerians Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman, at middleweight and welterweight, respectively.

However, his path to stardom has not been easy, having lived in his own skin the difficulties for immigrants to reach Spain. After getting to Morocco, Ngannou managed jump the fence in Melilla, although it ended crossing the Strait in a patera. This was recalled by himself in an interview for infomigrants.net.

“The barbed wire of Melilla, I will never forget. I have scars everywhere: on my ribs, on my legs, on my feet. They told us that there were no oars and that we had to paddle with our hands. I thought to myself, ‘People die in the sea when they have oars, and this guy wants me to paddle with my hands. I believed it, I even thought, ‘we will go down in history, we will be the first to arrive in Spain rowing with our hands’“, he narrated.

However, when he arrived in Spain, his ordeal would not end. Ngannou was imprisoned in Spain for two months. “We went to jail when we arrived, but for first time i felt a little relaxed. When we arrived we already knew that we would go to jail. He knew that it was a cycle and that afterwards he would be free. I felt pressure in my heart, but it was more of a mental prison than a physical one. It was very hard, “he explained.

Finally, Ngannou arrived in France where he acquired nationality and developed his sports career. In a Parisian gym known as MMA Factory he was introduced to mixed martial arts. In 2015 made his UFC debut and it has been growing year after year to finally proclaim itself as champion this weekend.