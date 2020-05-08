With the understanding that the dates are practically written in pencil to erase if necessary the days on which the matches will be held due to the pandemic of the Covid-19, the NFL launched its 2020 calendar.

Whether times of coronavirus or not, the NFL always give entertainment and excitement. With the revelation of the calendar, many fans begin to stick to what will be the next year of football.

A complete calendar of 256 games from the NFL For 2020 it is difficult enough to develop and also to follow, so here we leave you the best of the 2020 catalog.

Find Out: NFL Prime Season 2020-21 Hours

BRADY STARTS HIS WAY WITH BUCS

September 13 / 3:25 p.m.

The Buccaneers will open the season against the Saints. Tom Brady, who will be 43 by the time the season starts, will have to start running as the Saints have won the NFC South three years in a row and will be looking for four straight. During his 20-year career, Brady faced the Saints only five times, going 4-1 in those games with an 11-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Brady’s only loss against the Saints came in 2009 when he pitched just for 237 yards and two interceptions in a 38-17 loss to eventual Super Bowl Champions.

It will be the first game with two quarterbacks over the age of 40 in NFL history.

JACKSON VS MAHOMES CHAPTER III

September 28 / 7:15 p.m.

The 2019 NFL MVP vs. the 2019 Super Bowl MVP, what more could you ask for? In Week 3, the Ravens will take on the Chiefs in a showdown that can’t be seen on Monday Night Football. Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes. Both have taken the NFL by storm since they became full-time starters in the 2018 season. In 2018, Mahomes led the league with 50 touchdowns on the way to winning the NFL MVP; Jackson followed with 43 total touchdowns in 2019 and earned his first NFL MVP. Jackson and Mahomes have already met twice in their young careers.

FINAL REVENUE NFC

November 5 / 7:20 p.m.

It was a game that Packers fans would like to forget. The 2019 NFC Championship game saw the 49ers pass over Packers on their way to a 37-20 victory, earning their ticket to Super Bowl LIV. Raheem Mostert made his mark on the game, rushing for 220 yards on 29 carries, averaging 7.59 yards per attempt. The 49ers scored early, and they scored often and led 27-0 at halftime; When the Green Bay offensive began, it was too late and the damage was already done.

BECKHAM JR FACES THE GIANTS

For the first time in his career, Odell Beckham Jr. will face the New York Giants, his former team. In week 15, the Browns will travel to New York for a date with the team that selected their superstar catcher. Beckham spent five seasons with the Giants, where he had 5,476 yards, 390 catches and 44 touchdowns in 59 games. However, this won’t be Beckham’s first trip back to MetLife, as Cleveland faced the Jets in 2019 in what was arguably their best game of the season; Beckham had 161 yards on six catches and a touchdown. But this return trip could mean more to Beckham when he faces his old team. In 31 career games at MetLife Stadium, Beckham has 206 catches and 24 touchdowns. During a Sunday Night Football match in 201.

LIFE IN LAS VEGAS

Saints vs Raiders / September 21 / 7:15 PM

The Las Vegas Raiders will play their first home game in Week 2 against the Saints on Monday Night Football. The game will be the first regular-season game played at the Raiders’ new home at Allegiant Stadium, where they relocated after a 25-season run in Oakland, California. “I’ve never seen a place like this,” head coach Jon Gruden said of the stadium in a January video on the team’s YouTube page and the Raiders went 7-9 in 2019, missing the playoffs for a third year. consecutive. Carr faced the Saints only once during his career, shooting for 319 yards and a touchdown in a 35-34 win in Week 1 of the 2016 season.

MAHOMES VS BRADY

November 29 / 3:25 p.m.

The two biggest stories of the season. Kansas City is the defending champion of the Super Bowl, and Mahomes will try to lead a new journey. Brady is 2-1 in head-to-head against Mahomes, he should make the most headlines, especially if Tampa Bay is that good. Who knew we would see Travis Kelce and Rob Gronkowski again on the same field?

Our 2020 season schedule has arrived! More on our 2020 season schedule: https://t.co/Lvoi4eAf4a : Schedule Release ’20 | 8 pm on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/irnzHPwf3z – Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 7, 2020

Dak Attack vs Ravens

December 3

The Cowboys always produce high TV ratings, and this will be just the sixth meeting between the teams. Can Lamar Jackson improve Baltimore’s record to 5-1 in those games?

PATRIOTS VS BILLS

November 1 / 12:00

Buffalo has lost seven straight games against the Patriots and has not beaten New England at home since 2011. If Josh Allen is going to lead Buffalo to an AFC East division title, then this is the time for the Bills to prove they are real.

NFC CLASSIC WITH 49ERS VS COWBOYS

December 20 / 7:20 p.m.

Another classic rivalry between the NFC teams and the opportunity to see those replays of George Teague and Terrell Owens reunited at the Star. Who wins the quarterback showdown between Jimmy Garoppolo and Dak Prescott?

.