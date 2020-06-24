Luka Romero and her father Diego Romero, who played in Argentina, Slovenia, Ecuador, Mexico and Spain

It has hardly 15 years, 7 months and 6 days. His name has been part of the journalistic notes for several years, when he was much younger and already aroused the passions of Barcelona or Real Madrid. Luka Romero –Descendant of Argentines, with Mexican nationality and Spanish passport– is the young talent who once again dominated the covers of the world from his historic debut with Mallorca Spanish and is the end product of a family heritage riddled with roots in football of all kinds.

its father he was a professional player, his grandfather a historical trainer from Quilmes and his uncles They also trampled this sport in different modalities. The talent they speak about all over the world is mainly the result of a family whose main language is ball.

Brothers Luka and Tobías Romero in Almeyda’s arms

Diego is the father of the twins Luka and Tobías – who stands out as a promising archer in the lower ones of the Penya Arrabal. The history of the former midfielder in this sport quickly became a focus around the world after the early irruption in first of the jewel of the inferiors of the Mallorca team, but little is known that the family tree is full of footballing fruits.

The former midfielder landed in the bottom of Quilmes He was 8 years old and remained there until the end of the 90s, where he even became the companion of a young Chapu Braña. The Brewer, who is at the backbone of his family, was the springboard to guide him towards Atlético de Rafaela at the beginning of the new millennium and then abroad: it passed through the divisional maximums of Slovenia, Mexico and Ecuador.

Luka Romero with one of the Quilmes jerseys that his dad used as a player and his brother Tobías tackling the underside of Penya Arrabal

The adventures outside the limits of his homeland of this midfielder with route and goal arrival were those that transformed little Luka into a Mexican citizen: was born in the 2004 while his father defended the shirt of the Scorpions of Durango. The third leg of his nationality was developed in the epilogue to Diego’s career, when the Romeros decided to strengthen the structures in Spain where he highlighted the vice in the deep ascent of that country. Slowly, he ceased to be the main name in soccer canopies to become the father of the little star.

By then, Luka had already been probed by Barcelona and Real Madrid and a video playing ball with Dani Alves on the beach it had gone viral on networks. « Take the photos of him, it’s Leo Messi, » said the talented Brazilian winger of the long-haired little boy who juggled with the ball next to him from the bright sands of Ses Illetes in Formentera, the island where Romero took his last steps as a professional and which was the fortuitous event that brought Luka closer to Mallorca despite the insistent contact from Blaugrana or Merengue.

However, in the streets of the southern Buenos Aires suburbs it was already an open secret that little Romero was a projection star from before raising sighs to the powerful of Europe or surprising Alves himself. It is no coincidence that whisper that was heard and not everything has to do with Diego’s past in the city club. A part of the roots of that leafy tree are named after Pepe Rosemary, Luka’s grandfather. Anyone who has walked through the youth venues of the Brewer who today plays in the second division of Argentina knows Pepe. He promoted the creation of the youth field in that entity, was leader of the lower structures and coach of the minor categories.

The man who previously commanded for five years at youth from Guatemala –Where Gustavo, Diego’s older brother, also had a step in inferiors– is a reference in Quilmes, either as a promoter of futsal (a discipline that was dissolved) or on a field of 11, where he currently has the club’s branch in his orbit in Berazategui.

Leo and Pepe Romero, Luka’s uncle and grandfather, during a futsal match in Quilmes

In futsal, another of the Romero ramifications was formed: Leonel, Diego’s brother, was in the 11-a-side youth teams but did much of his career as a pivot with the Quilmes de futsal until becoming the captain of that club’s first team and youth technical director. Then he migrated to the first division with Independent and had his farewell with the shirt of Union of Ezpeleta, when a vehicular accident forced him to abandon sports practice.

But the seed was not germinated only from a family side: the Bezzana, the branch of his mother Vanina, also contributed theirs. Grandfather, Alfredo, came to the reservation of Quilmes in the 60s before continuing with his sports life in San Juan. His mother’s two brothers, Flavio and AlfredThey were also part of the Brewer’s reserve before walking to other destinations.

Alfredo, central marker, was also on the campus of the Climbing Remedies Workshops, which achieved promotion to the National B in 1988. While Flavio, a midfielder on the right, stood out for his skills in Atlético de Trenque Lauquen once he left the beer club.

Alfredo Bezzana, one of Luka’s uncles, in Quilmes’ clothes

The young man, who grew up between Mexico, Ecuador and Spain, chose to wear the youth shirt of the Argentina team: He was part of Sub 15 and is now under Pablo Aimar’s orbit in Sub 17. Those who know him know that all years he spends his holidays in the country with his relatives and he is a fan of Argentine football. The fruit, it seems, never falls too far from the tree.

« A lawyer from Mar del Plata, Lelo Rodríguez, who informed me about the existence of Luka, told me about the existence of Luka, explained a little about how his family’s hand came, and I was surprised: Of course, with good reason he wants to play for Argentina! It has a familiar weight behind that must be cute« He commented to Infobae Alejandro Saggese, the coach who put him in the youth team in Argentina.

“He is a boy, he is still a boy. He merged with the guys here, he was so good, that it was undeniable that he was comfortable, that he likes. As much as he was born in Mexico, it is undeniable that he has Argentine roots ”, he added in his appreciation of the boy who makes noise in world football after becoming the youngest player to debut in the Spanish League. And that he met the profesinoalism just on the day of the 33rd birthday of that certain Messi with whom Dani Alves compared him on the beach.

Diego Romero’s passing through Quilmes (Infobae)

