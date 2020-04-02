Luis Suarez it is synonymous with strength, self-improvement and will. In May 2014, through a publication in ESPN Magazine, many learned about the hard childhood that the Uruguayan striker lived, in which he was forced to start working from a young age to help his family, which was made up of six brothers.

Today, the Barcelona striker can be proud to get where he got to. However, her childhood was marked not only by premature work as a street sweeper but by Another episode that, according to his friend Danilo Campos, remembering it helps him to motivate himself.

The one who knew how to be a partner of the “Gunman” in Ajax, revealed that beyond working to bring money home, Luis “was a street fighter boy”.

“He told me that he never had anything in his childhood, he was very poor and he was a street fighter boy. They even made bets on their fights. I confess that impressed me. People put him to fight on the street to earn money, ”the Brazilian midfielder told ESPN.

“He told me that remembering those moments motivated him a lot. He told me that he always thought: ‘The first opportunity I have to play soccer, which is my dream, I will do my best and I will not let it go.’ All this served as motivation. The guy works and look where he got! ”said the current player from Dinamo Minsk, a team that continues to play in Belarus despite the pandemic that is plaguing the world.

“Luis always told me that he was very proud to have gone through all this, because he overcame the difficulties that life imposed on him. He is an example, a fighter who never gives up ”, he considered.

Nevertheless, Luis Suárez left that sad world of street fighting thanks to Sofía Balbi, his current wife and with whom he shares three children. At that time, she asked him not to abandon his studies or training (with the Nacional de Uruguay, where he took his first steps)

The 16-year-old boy listened to him and he devoted himself exclusively to football. But 2003 was going to be a tough year for him since she was moving with her family to Barcelona. From there, the Uruguayan promised himself that he would do everything possible to succeed in the world of sports and come to Europe to meet her again.

The later history is public knowledge, the young man from Salto arrived in the Netherlands in 2006 (F. C. Groningen), later moved to Ajax the following season and became a benchmark for the team. In January 2011 Liverpool paid 26.5 million euros for him and his sporting and personal goal was getting closer.

Until finally and after a great step by the English club, in July 2014 he was transferred to Barcelona in exchange for 82 million euros.