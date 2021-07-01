The unknown about Hazard and De Bruyne conditions the star duel between Belgium and Italy

07/01/2021 at 9:06 PM CEST

X. Serrano

Belgium, with the illustrious unknowns of the limping Kevin de Bruyne Y Eden Hazard, e Italy, pending the recovered Chiellini, faces are seen in Munich in the quarterfinals of the Eurocup, in the most outstanding duel of this round whose price is the ‘final to four’ of Wembley. Both teams arrive at the appointment with full victories and a single goal against in the tournament, but after passing them hard in the round of 16.

The ‘Nazionale’, that with 31 games without losing spinning the best streak in its history, was handcuffed by Austria but he knew how to suffer and prevailed in the extension. And the ‘Red Devils’After taking the lead in an isolated action, they resisted the Portuguese siege with a colossal Courtois in a match of pure survival.

Earrings of its two stars

Belgium he paid a very high price to reach the quarterfinals. Hazard Y De Bruyne, his two beacons in the creation of offensive play, they retired injured and his presence in today’s game is unknown. Roberto Martinez said after the first exams that they had nothing serious, but they were going to be doubt against Italy and this Thursday he reiterated that they will decide at the last minute. Neither of them trained yesterday in the last session prior to the game and it seems difficult for them to start from the beginning. Instead it waits for Carrasco Y Mertens.

Even with its two stars between cottons, Belgium It has two of the most differential players in the tournament at both ends of the field: Romelu lukaku Y Thibaut Courtois. The Madrid goalkeeper is at an excellent level, as he demonstrated again before Portugal. While the Inter striker, the best player of the year in ‘Calcium’, is the team’s top scorer with three goals. Beyond the required changes, it is expected that Martinez continue your last eleven. It remains to be seen who will assume the creative weight of the team, which runs the risk of abusing long balls towards Lukaku. The spotlights point to Youri Tielemans.

Captain Chiellini returns

For the first time in this tournament, the ‘Azzurra‘goes on a date without the favorite sign. A role that has traditionally been appreciated. If there are doubts about the eleven of Mancini it is more due to the merit of the aspirants than the demerit of the settled. According to ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’, the coach will keep the center of the field despite the good role of Locatelli Y Pessina, both big-hitters in the tournament.

In attack, Chiesa, decisive with his goal and energy in overtime against Austria, could snatch the place from a dwindling Berardi. With his speed and overflow, the player of the Juve I could find a mine in the left-handed lane on the back of Thorgan or Carrasco, more offensive profiles. Something similar could be said on the opposite side with the gallops of Spinazzola. Likewise, the slowness of the veteran Belgian rear seems a weakness to be exploited.

More doubts exist in defense. Florenzi trained at full capacity for the first time since his calf was injured in the opening match, but Say Lorenzo part with advantage. On the axis Bonucci It is indisputable and with him I could return Chiellini, already recovered, ahead of Acerbi. The one with the captain Lukaku it seems like one of the key duels. The faces have been seen six times in which ‘Big Rom’ he has only scored one penalty goal. It remains to be seen whether Italy will go out to set the rhythm of the game and seek the rival goal, as has been the norm, or will adopt a more reactive attitude.

Probable lineups

Belgium: Courtois; Alderweireld, Vermaelen, Vertonghen; Meunier, Witsel, Tielemans, Thorgan Hazard; Mertens, Carrasco; Lukaku.

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile and Insigne.