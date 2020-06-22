The vaccine may be available sooner than we think. This has been advanced by Oxford University researcher Adrian Hill, who has assured that the coronavirus vaccine being developed by the British Institute’s Jenner Institute could be ready in October, based on the advances that are being observed in the trials clinicians.

“If all goes well, we will have the results of the clinical trials in August / September. Considering that we are manufacturing in parallel, we will be ready to deliver from October, if all goes well », he commented during his participation in the‘ webinar ’cycle about COVID-19 of the Spanish Society of Rheumatology (SER).

Hill has also released some data on the vaccine they are developing. It is a vaccine based on live viruses (in this case, the adenovirus) with a very high replication capacity, which facilitates its production on a large scale, achieving a large number of doses in less time and a lower cost.

“This vaccine has shown very good results in trials with chimpanzees and has already passed to the next phase of human testing. One of its advantages at the beginning was to demonstrate in previous tests that similar inoculations, including one last year against a previous coronavirus, were harmless to humans, ”said the expert.

Not yet known for how long would the vaccine immunize which is being developed at Oxford University; but, by the type of vaccine, everything seems to indicate that it would be annual, that is, that it would have a seasonality like that of the flu.

Although I am in first place in the world race, this is not the only vaccine being developed. Other research teams in different parts of the world have also started clinical trials. At the meeting organized by SER, the Spanish virologists Luis Enjuanes and Mariano Esteban also reported on two of the initiatives that are currently in place in Spain to achieve a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2.

“Our vaccine is a highly attenuated variant of the one used against smallpox. We use a poxvirus that expresses the SARS-2 protein S, responsible for the entry of the pathogen in human cells. We have already started testing on animals, so if everything goes well, at the end of the year we could start testing it in humans, “Esteban commented about the vaccine that his team is investigating at the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) and National Center for Biotechnology (CNB). With this same technology, his group has managed to manufacture vaccines for Ebola, Chikungunya and Zika.

The vaccine developed by Enjuanes is in more early stages, since it is a different model. In this case it is not based on live viruses already known and used in the production of other vaccines, but on the SARS-CoV-2 virus. “We have already obtained the synthetic virus in the laboratory and through genetic engineering we are trying to identify which gene or genes give the virus its virulence, which are normally responsible for inhibiting the innate immune response. When we identify him, we will practically have our vaccine candidate. In the next four or five months we believe that we could already have a prototype and start testing on animals, “he assured.

The experts who have participated in the meeting organized by the SER agree that, at this moment, it is a priority to get a vaccine that protect enough to reduce mortality, infections and the need for hospitalization, but that in the long term it is interesting to achieve a vaccine capable of producing long-term immune memory and that, therefore, it is very likely that different vaccines live on the market.

In this sense, Enjuanes has regretted that it may happen that the vaccines that end up arriving “are not the best, but rather those that have got funding by a multinational, with the corresponding influence on governments, and production capacity. “

The meeting was also attended by David M. Salisbury, from the Royal Institute of International Affairs, Chatham House in London (United Kingdom), who insisted on the importance of vaccination reaching all countries in the world and regretted that this will not be available in all of them at once, since there are notable differences in structure and resources, especially in many African countries and parts of Asia and America. In this sense, it has urged a global effort to launch economic funds that allow access to vaccines by the neediest countries.