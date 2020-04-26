Perhaps the Southeast Conference (SEC) should simply hold on to its players and become part of the NFL.

The headquarters of the national champion LSU and perennial contenders Alabama, Georgia and Auburn, the SEC dominated the first four rounds of the NFL draft before the talent inflow slowed to a trickle or the conference finally began to run out of the best prospects.

The top four rounds are where the vast majority of professional beginners are located. So from LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who went first overall to the Bengals, the SEC provided sourdough. And by the time this virtual / remote / digital draft – make your own choice – was over, 63 players had come from their 14 teams, well, 13, because Ole Miss was ignored. LSU sent 14, followed by Alabama with nine.

“I think it’s very easy to see NFL players when you see a lot of players being drafted from the SEC and from that conference,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said after his team caught Isaiah Wilson of Georgia and LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton. “But there are great players in every conference. It’s just that you don’t have to look too far to see them play against some really talented players. “

The Lions noticed. They took d’Andre Swift and Kentucky guard Logan Stenberg.

“The SEC, I would say, is one of the best or two conferences in college football. I think a lot of people say it is the best conference,” said Detroit general manager Bob Quinn. “The competition that is in that conference, from LSU to Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and all those schools – and some of the other teams have very, very good players. So the level of competition, the high recruits get, they really do “

Almost every NFL club will have a Tiger of the LSU or a member of the Crimson Tide on their list for next week.

As the third day of this unusual project concluded, it became clear that concerns about the re-emerging communication problems were greatly exaggerated. Sometimes moving for others and exceptionally entertaining in spots, the project has done what the Commissioner Roger Goodell I expected.

Sure, there were awkward moments, but those come even when the draft is a mega-event that draws hundreds of thousands of fans to the “Rocky Steps” in Philadelphia or lower Broadway in Nashville.

Goodell has insisted that the sports world needed the draft to take place on time. And the amount of eyeballs they look at has been, well, an eye opening number. At the end of Saturday’s final round, the league said it had exceeded $ 100 million in total funds raised in all of its efforts to fight the coronavirus. The telethon accompanying the project raised more than $ 6.6 million for six organizations involved in coronavirus relief.

.