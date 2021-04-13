The universe would be a simulation regulated by light and gravity

04/13/2021 at 08:00 CEST

We are truly living in a computer simulation, according to an opinion piece published in Scientific American and signed by Nature Energy senior editor Fouad Khan.

Khan takes up a philosophical speculation dating back to 2003, when philosopher Nick Bostrom proposed that the universe as a whole could be a monumental simulation.

However, Khan brings something relevant to this debate, still open: he states that there are consistent indications that confirm this possibility.

Consider that, if the universe is a simulation, it needs a source, a kind of gigantic processor, which would be the one outside that simulation and the only real object in this show.

He adds that we can detect its existence by the speed of light: it can process information at the rate of one operation per second and it would have an area of ​​300,000 kilometers long, where it would store all the information related to the simulation.

“The speed of light is a hardware artifact that shows that we live in a simulated universe,” says Khan. And he adds: “space is to our universe what numbers are to simulated reality on any computer.”

But there is more

But there is moreWhat we perceive as real, Khan continues, is a subjective projection of some of the variables within the computer program we are in: it allows us to experience the feeling that we are in the game we call life.

It also stands out that our life unfolds like in a movie governed by algorithms that modulate environmental variables and the state of the characters, that is, of ourselves.

With one important caveat: everything we live in this simulation is not for us. We are like the characters in a movie, who develop a plot for the benefit of the audience.

And in this context, he points out that the consciousness we have of our experience is an integrated subjective interface (combines five senses) between each of us and the rest of the universe.

Khan also clarifies that this consciousness is not in the script of the natural laws of simulation and that the most plausible explanation for us to realize from our experience is that it is useful for those who are outside the simulation, the supposed spectators who they are watching the movie of our life.

Related Topic: The entire future Universe was contained in the Big Bang

Gravity is the key

Gravity is the keyAnd, if our consciousness is a product for another intelligence, it is most likely that that intelligence is living an experience of its own through ours: it would be something like when we feel gravity through a video game character riding a mountain Russian.

That is why he concludes that the last sense of the evolution that we live as a (virtual) human species is the creation of integrated audiovisual outputs that other intelligence can take advantage of.

And that, thanks to gravity, we are realizing the great conspiracy we are in to deceive our senses.

Khan concludes with a sense of helplessness: “All we can do is accept the reality of the simulation and make what we can out of it,” he writes in Scientific American.

Live debate

Live debateRegardless of what Khan’s reasoning may seem to us, the truth is that the debate about whether we live in a computer illusion intensifies as we develop our technological potentialities.

Khan even points out that we already have computers that run all kinds of simulations for lower-level intelligence or algorithms, which he considers a clear trace of the mirage we are in.

Khan aligns himself not only with Bostrom, but also with the visionary Elon Musk or the astrophysicist at Columbia University David Kipping, for whom the true chances that we are in a simulation are at least 50 percent, as posed in another Scientific American article.

At the same time, it delves into a debate that also has detractor meanings, such as the German physicist Sabine Hossenfelder, for whom the simulation theory has no scientific basis and does not make much sense to spend time on it.

According to quantum theory, it would also be impossible for us to live in a computer simulation, because the great computer that supports the Universe in all its complexity of manifestations can never be built, according to Oxford scientists.

In any case, the possibility that we live in a simulation similar to that of the Matrix (Wachowski) or Abre los Ojos (Amenábar) continues to move in the field of philosophy of science (epistemology), waiting for some of the great discoveries that await us beyond the Standard Model reveal the real or virtual nature of the universe.

References

ReferencesSpace confirmed! We live in a simulation. Fouad Khan, Scientific American, April 1, 2021.

Do We Live in a Simulation? Chances Are about 50–50. Anil Ananthaswamy. Scientific American, October 13, 2020.

Top photo: Dr StClaire on Pixabay.