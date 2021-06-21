The universe would also be rotating on itself

06/21/2021 at 8:00 AM CEST

Galactic filaments, the largest known cosmic structures, are apparently rotating on themselves, according to new research from the Leibniz Institute for Astrophysics in Potsdam, which reinforces the theory that the entire universe also has its angular momentum.

Galactic filaments are extraordinarily long threads of hot gas that connect and surround galaxies and galaxy clusters throughout the universe.

These intergalactic filaments form the so-called cosmic web, the known structure of the universe: it began to form shortly after the Big Bang, 13.8 billion years ago.

The galaxies, contrary to what it might seem, were not randomly distributed throughout the universe: most gathered in groups that formed the galactic filaments.

These filaments contain millions of galaxies separated from each other that tend to accumulate at the nodes of the network, the place where large clusters and superclusters of galaxies are concentrated.

At lengths of hundreds of millions of light years, galactic filaments are some of the largest known structures in the Universe.

Last year, scientists at the University of Bonn in Germany looked at the longest filament ever found, stretching 50 million light-years, though it could still be much longer.

However, the largest cosmic structure ever detected is the so-called Great Wall of Hercules-Corona Borealis, located between the constellations Hercules and Corona-Borealis, observed from Earth: it is an extremely long galactic filament measuring more than 10 billion light years across.

They are also in rotation

They are also in rotationThe last thing that has been found out about these huge filaments that cross the entire universe is that they are in rotation, a surprise to astronomers, according to an article published in Nature Astronomy.

They mapped the motion that occurs in galaxies and discovered that the huge cosmic filaments that host them are rotating on a scale of hundreds of millions of light years.

Astronomers have never seen a rotation at these scales of the universe: we know that the Earth rotates on its axis and also around the Sun. And that the Sun rotates on itself and around the center of the Milky Way.

Throughout the universe, we also observe that all planets rotate on their axis, that stars rotate around black holes, and that galaxies also rotate forming large spiral structures.

What we could not imagine is that the huge cosmic structures that host the two trillion known galaxies are also rotating on themselves.

The authors of this discovery consider that their result constitutes an indication that the angular momentum (momentum of rotation of an object) occurs at infinitely large scales, and not only at the scale of planets, stars, galaxies, clusters, galactic superclusters and of the walls formed by those superclusters. Everything seems to be rotating in the universe.

Related Topic: The galaxies follow the rhythm of a cosmic concert

Unsolved problem

Unsolved problemThe researchers raise in a statement that the way in which the angular momentum responsible for the rotation in the universe is generated is one of the key unsolved problems in cosmology.

The problem is exacerbated by observing that rotation is a universal dynamic from which no known cosmic structure escapes.

Rotation is a consequence of the evolution of the universe: it did not exist in the early universe, but was generated as galaxies formed, marking all their subsequent evolution, according to cosmological models.

The cosmic web in general, and galactic filaments in particular, are intimately connected with the formation and evolution of galaxies, the researchers note.

They also have a strong effect on the spin of galaxies, often regulating the direction in which the galaxies and their dark matter halos rotate.

However, it is not known whether the current understanding of structure formation means that galactic filaments can also fall into the rotation that characterizes other structures in the universe, the researchers conclude.

Gabriel Barceló: «The universe turns constantly»

Gabriel Barceló: «The universe turns constantly»The idea of ​​the generalized rotation of the universe is not new, explains to Trends21 the Spanish scientist Gabriel Barceló, author of the treatise New Paradigm in Physics, since it dates back to Kurt Gödel (1906 -1978) and has continued to develop during the 20th and 20th centuries XXI.

It has even been suggested that the universe arose from an angular movement, although the origin of the rotation or rotation of objects, from stars to galaxies, remains an unanswered question, highlights Barceló.

And he adds: there is no consensus, at present, on whether the universe is rotating or not, but it is a scenario completely compatible with Einstein’s Theory of Relativity. The discovery of the rotation of the filaments reinforces this hypothesis.

His Theory of Dynamic Interactions states that the Universe is not, necessarily, in an unlimited expansion, but that it rotates constantly, in a stable equilibrium and in harmony.

It is based on new criteria on coupling speeds and rotational inertia, from which a new image of the observable universe is reflected, with celestial bodies in constant rotation that describe orbits in space maintaining a dynamic balance. “Perhaps like the universe itself”, concludes Barceló.

Reference

ReferencePossible observational evidence for cosmic filament spin. Peng Wang et al. Nature Astronomy (2021). DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1038/s41550-021-01380-6

Top photo: Artistic creation of cosmic filaments: they are huge bridges of galaxies and dark matter that connect galaxy clusters together. Credit: AIP / A. Khalatyan / J. Fohlmeister