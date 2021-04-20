The universe could be a simulation designed to fool our senses

How to test the simulation hypothesis?

According to Fouad Khan, there are consistent indications that confirm this possibility. Thus, if we consider that the universe is really a simulation in a virtual world, I would need a power source, a titanic sized processor that would represent not only the power or strength of that scenario, but also the only element that would reside outside the simulation, the only real thing.

And there would be a way to detect it. Thanks to the speed of light. A processor with such computing power could work with the information at the rate of one operation per second, something that would occupy an equally large area of ​​300,000 kilometers long and that, therefore, that “information chamber” could be traced. “The speed of light is a hardware artifact that shows that we live in a simulated universe and space is to our universe what numbers are to simulated reality on any computer,” the expert writes.

So how do we perceive life as real?

Khan argues that this is due to a subjective projection of certain variables within the software in which we live immersed; so we would not really be masters and masters of our actions, but rather the algorithms would control the environmental variables and also the characters within the simulation, that is, ourselves.

To all this would be added, in addition, according to Khan’s vision, that not even what we live in the virtual simulation would benefit the protagonists, us, rather, they would serve some supposed outside viewers who would be watching the movie of our lives.

So if all we live and have is thanks to a superior intelligence, “All we can do is accept the reality of the simulation and do what we can with it”, Khan concludes.

What do you think? Do you agree with this reasoning?