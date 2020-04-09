Since its presentation at SummerSlam 2016 the belt has gone through all kinds of wearers who have brought out the best and worst in this championship.

When the McMahon company made the decision to go back to the brands division, Dean Ambrose took the WWE championship to SmackDown, leaving Raw with no maximum title and forcing the creation of a new title that would see its first champion. at SummerSlam 2016. In a fantastic match, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor vied for the honor of being the first Universal champion in history, with the Irishman finally winning.

Despite having the most innovative design and not having the full support of the fans, it is undeniable that the Universal championship had a sensational start by two great competitors. Unfortunately for the title, Finn Balor suffered an injury that forced him to vacate it and go through a fatal four-corner match that would see the birth of second Universal champion Kevin Owens.

Kevin Owens as WWE Universal Champion

Kevin Owens’ coronation was a revelation, and throughout his reign, the Canadian proved to live up to the responsibility that fell on his shoulders. The path to the Universal title enjoyed spectacular fights, among which were an incredible hell cell against Seth Rollins and a wild combat without disqualification against Roman Reigns. Until now, the history of the Universal belt had everything that is required in a new title, spectacular defenses and a champion that gave it prestige.

Brock Lesnar the temporary champion

However, the championship would suffer a severe setback at Fast Lane 2017 when Legend Goldberg dethroned Kevin Owens in a shameful 5-second bout that threw Owens’ work over the past few months. Eventually Brock Lesnar defeated Goldberg at Wrestlemania 33, thus beginning the darkest period in championship history.

If Kevin Owens had proved himself a worthy champion in his reign, capable of providing extraordinary combat, the ostentation of Brock Lesnar was the opposite, a tedious stage and very difficult to digest for the WWE universe. Regardless of Lesnar’s influence, the Universal Championship went through its worst moments next to the beast, in a reign that spanned over a year, Lesnar contributed absolutely nothing to the belt.

Seth Rollins, the breath of fresh air for the WWE Universal Championship

His non-existent presence in the weekly shows and his frustrating battles saturated the public, who found in Roman Reigns a way out of Lesnar’s desperate reign. Unfortunately Reigns left the company due to leukemia and Seth Rollins would be in charge of killing the beast at Wrestlemania 35, after two years in free fall, the Universal title finally had a champion worthy of his position.

The passage of Seth Rollins brought a fresh air to the belt, from the beginning he proved to be a champion ready to face any challenge, his stupendous fight against AJ Styles in Money In the Bank 2019 was a demonstration that after a long time the title was beginning to resurface , the subsequent rivalry with Baron Corbin without being outstanding continued providing stability to the Universal scepter.

After a last exchange with Brock Lesnar, Rollins returned to win the championship, permanently erasing the beast from the starting scene. Unfortunately for Rollins every starting scene needs changes and for the Universal championship that change had a name, Bray Wyatt.

The Fiend, Bray Wyatt, a Universal champion weighed down by WWE decisions

During the year 2019, Bray Wyatt had risen from his ashes thanks to the appearance of a creepy character, “The Fiend”. When his path crossed with Seth Rollins’, Wyatt immediately demonstrated that his new creation deserved the title of new face of terror, its consolidation was carried out in a Crown Jewel event in which “The Fiend” surprised the entire world by defeating Rollins in a gloomy combat match count anywhere. In the hands of Bray Wyatt the Universal championship was shown as an almost unattainable achievement thanks to his incredible work on the microphone and his impassiveness in the ring.

Once the year 2020 entered, everything indicated that Bray would take the belt to a new period of excellence until a challenger worthy of the face of terror appeared. Unfortunately for its history, the path of the Universal scepter suffered a new disaster when Goldberg ended Bray’s dream at the Super Showdown event, after a year of efforts to regain his prestige, the Universal title was once again in the hands of a fighter. part time.

Braun Strowman, unexpected champion

Fortunately, in the latest edition of Wrestlemania, an unexpected opponent arose in the form of Braun Strowman to save the belt from a new soporific stage. Strowman defeated Goldberg in the showcase of the Immortals completely unexpectedly and rose as the reigning champion.

Despite the uncertainty of seeing Strowman as champion, everything indicates that the path of the Universal title will have to start again in a quest to continue recovering the prestige that it once had, all that remains is to wait until after this Wrestlemania WWE finally manages to give the championship the stability it has never had during all this time. After more than three years in activity, the Universal championship has traveled a complicated path in which all its wearers have lifted and sank the belt in a gloomy path but with great flashes.

