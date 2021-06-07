the universal cursor is the protagonist and native apps also want to shine

Apple has taken advantage of its big software day to present the new version of its operating system for Mac: macOS Monterey. It was one of the great novelties that we expected in this WWDC 2021, an event that will be held again in a completely virtual way and without an audience.

This new version of macOS comes with Monterey as the successor to Big Sur, the great design refresh we saw last year. The operating system for macOS has arrived alongside WatchOS 8, iPadOS 15 and iOS 15, sharing with them a good part of the news.

What’s new in iOS 15, also in macOS Monterey

All the novelties at the native application level of iOS 15 come to macOS. This means that we now have spatial and isolated sound in Facetime, as well as with new links to create calls. SharePlay is also here, a function to share music, video and even your screen with other Apple devices using PiP mode.

New universal control to use the same courses on different Apple devices.

One of the most relevant functions of this new version is Universal Control: a new function that allows us to control our Mac and iPad by moving the cursor from one device to another. In the same way, we can use the trackpad of the Mac to control the iPad, thus having a shared multitasking experience between devices.

The universal cursor allows you to control two or more Apple devices, such as iPad and Mac. We just have to slide the cursor to the edge so that it appears on the screen next to it

If, for example, we have a Mac, a MacBook and an iPad nearby, we can connect the cursor between the three devices, all with this universal cursor.

AirPlay is already compatible with macOS.

There are also news in AirPlay. Now we can share content between iPhone and Mac, or between iPad and Mac. If, for example, we are playing music on the iPhone, we can send it by AirPlay to the Mac, to serve as a loudspeaker.

Another great novelty is the arrival of Shortcuts to the Mac, a feature that until now was only available on iOS and iPadOS. MacOS shortcuts are meant for this desktop system, working together with the automation application to create advanced orders.

MacOS Monterey Shortcuts integrate with Automator, so we can create commands and automations to link to new Shortcuts

We are automations are created with Automator, so we can create shortcuts to taste, creating new orders in Automator and linking them to Shortcuts so that they are executed quickly.

There are also improvements to the native browser: Safari. The tab menu is redesigned to be able to create new groups. The address bar is more compact and tries to give fair and relevant information.

macOS Monterey: release date and devices

Apple has not yet released information on the devices that will be able to upgrade to macOS Monterey. On availabilitiesThese are the dates they have given, without specifying more:

Developer Beta – Today Public Beta – Late June Final Release – Fall