The United States would present a prototype of the digital dollar in the third quarter of the year

In collaboration with the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) is investigating the development of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) or digital dollar. It is estimated that the first stage of the project will be presented during the third quarter of the year.

James Cunha, senior vice president of Secure Payments and Fintech Research at the Boston Fed, revealed the information in an interview, according to The Wall Street Journal. For now, efforts are focused on exploring different systems with the idea of ​​determining what options are available to present them to policy makers, the executive said.

Cunha added that the research has a technology agnostic approach, so it is not necessarily considering or excluding the use of any blockchain network. However, he explained that yes are evaluating private sector initiatives based on distributed ledger technology open source, as well as software built from the ground up to achieve your goals.

We are trying to understand what is the set of supporting technologies for a CBDC. We are trying to build with MIT a system that can be implemented through different mechanisms, that involves other banks or actors and that even goes directly to consumers. What we propose is that the prototype platform that we are building can satisfy the needs of all the actors involved. James Cunha, Senior Vice President of Secure Payments and Fintech Research at the Boston Fed.

On how the digital dollar platform will address the protection of user data, Cunha said that privacy and traceability are two elements in which the research team is paying more attention. He also highlighted the need for the Fed, as the platform operator, to apply measures to prevent money laundering. For this reason, he considers that when talking about privacy “there must be a balance because we want to catch the bad guys.”

A digital dollar represents a change from the way Americans use money today. Source: Karolina Grabowska / pexels.com

Concern on Wall Street about the possible impact of the digital dollar

The digital dollar initiative or Fedcoin, as many have already christened the project, is raising concerns on Wall Street, according to a Bloomberg report. Banking institutions, credit card issuers and virtual payment platforms they would not be very happy with plans to launch a CBDCbecause they think they run the risk of being left out.

A digital dollar would represent a change in the way Americans use money, prompting some financial companies to pressure the Federal Reserve and Congress to halt its creation, as the report details.

With a new platform for the digital dollar, settlement would occur almost immediately, without the intervention of intermediaries, which it would subtract the participation of commercial banks or other providers of financial services.

However, at a payments conference in Basel, Switzerland, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell may have eased some of the banks’ concerns when he said that digital currencies should be integrated into existing payment systems along with cash and other forms of money.

Powell had pointed out in February that the digital dollar is a high-priority project. As reported by CriptoNoticias at the time, the Fed chairman acknowledged that a CBDC can contribute to greater financial inclusion, but his concern seems to revolve around the fact that the United States currently has a functioning banking and financial system and a strong capital market. “The Fed must be careful not to undermine this by creating a digital dollar,” he said.