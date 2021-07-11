The United States would host the next Copa América in 2024

After finishing the Copa América 2020 with the championship of the Selection of Argentina versus Brazil In the grand finale, it has been unofficially leaked that the next edition of this fair in 2024 could be played with the United States as the venue.

According to information from the journalist Juanjo Buscalia of Fox Sports Argentina, the country of the Stars and Stripes would once again carry out the organization of the Copa América, instead of Ecuador, who has to be the host.

The United States was the host of this tournament a few years ago, when they held the 2016 Copa América in the celebrations of its Centennial, with great success both in football and economics.

Another reason for organizing the Copa América in Concacaf lands would be to be the prelude to the 2026 soccer world cup that will have three shared venues between Mexico, Canada and the United States as the main one.

