The United States wins its ticket to Tokyo from the pre-Olympic

The American baseball team, managed to prevail with a resounding victory over Venezuela last Saturday, thus achieving the fifth ticket to the Tokyo Olympics, coming out as the great classified of the Americas baseball pre-Olympic.

Throughout the baseball pre-Olympic contest, USA He was undefeated with victories over Nicaragua (7-1), Dominican Republic (8-6), Canada (10-1), as well as Venezuela (4-2), in order to achieve his ticket to the contest of the Olympic Games, joining already qualified teams such as Japan, South Korea, Mexico and Israel.

So much USA as the fifth classified and the other countries to Olympic Games, will be waiting for the next and last classified for the baseball Olympics, a place that will be defined from next June 22, an event agreed to be held in Puebla, Mexico, where the teams of Australia, the Netherlands, will be participating. Dominican Republic and Venezuela.

. @ USABaseball ✈️ TOKYO BOUND! pic.twitter.com/YMAi1U3VJ0 – Team USA (@TeamUSA) June 6, 2021

Photo: Noah Goldberg // Twitter.