The United States Will Ship 55 Million COVID-19 Vaccines To Other Countries; 14 million to Latin America



President Biden’s government shares COVID-19 vaccines globally.

Photo: Alex Wong / .

Of the package of 55 million vaccines that the government of the president Joe biden will distribute in the following days, 14 million will be sent to Latin America, including the Northern Triangle countries, where the US government implements a plan to try to stop irregular immigration.

The shipment is divided into three large groups through the COVAX effort and which is completed with 16 million for Asia and 10 million for Africa.

The Latin American countries that will benefit are Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Paraguay, Bolivia, Uruguay, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Haiti, as well as those integrated in the Caribbean Community (CARIOM), such as the Dominican Republic, Panama and Costa Rica.

“As we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic at home and work to end the pandemic around the world, President Biden has promised that the United States will send an arsenal of vaccines to the world.“Stated the Biden Administration. “Part of that plan is the donation of vaccines from our national supply, and the president has committed to allocating 80 million doses by the end of June.”

In Asia, distribution will focus on India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Maldives, Bhutan, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Laos, Papua New Guinea, Taiwan, Cambodia and the Pacific Islands.

New shipment completes $ 80 million promised by the Biden Administration, focused on people with higher risk, such as health workers, according to the national vaccination plans of each country.

The government announced that there will be coordination to produce more vaccines in the US, but it will also buy 500 million doses of Pfizer and donate them to 92 low- and lower-middle-income countries and members of the African Union.

“In total, the G7 + agreed to provide more than 1 billion additional doses starting in the summer of 2021,” the US government recalled.

Other vaccination efforts will continue into 2022 through the Quad partnership and the support of the International Development Finance Corporation.

“Our goals are to increase global COVID-19 vaccination coverage, prepare for sudden increases in cases, and prioritize healthcare workers and other vulnerable populations.“Stated the Biden Administration.

Amid criticism that the country would condition this aid, the government stated: “The United States will not use its vaccines to obtain favors from other countries.”

The Biden Administration will also share vaccine delivery and delivery strategies with select countries.