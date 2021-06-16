The United States will respond to attempts at electoral interference: Biden to Putin

GENEVA.

For him President from USA, Joe biden, the tone of the summit with his Russian peer, Vladimir Putin, It was “well” Y “positive”.

But Biden assured that warned to Putin any interference in the US elections.

I clearly told him that we would not tolerate attempts to violate our democratic sovereignty or to destabilize our democratic elections and that we would respond, “the US president declared at his respective press conference after the bilateral summit held in Geneva.

The United States has accused Russia for years of interference in its elections and of launching cyberattacks against its government agencies and private companies, something that Moscow flatly denies.

Biden reported that he also warned his Russian counterpart that critical infrastructure must be kept out of cyberattacks, referring to the recent hack of a vital oil pipeline for supplying fuel in the United States.

I gave him a list of 16 entities ranging from the energy sector to our water distribution systems, “he added.

He assured that “the last thing” Putin wants is a new Cold War with Washington.

I think the last thing he wants right now is a Cold War, “Biden said during his conference in Geneva.

