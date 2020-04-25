The US government reported that citizens who wish to return should do so on their own as soon as possible.

Notimex –

The government of United States will not perform for now flights repatriation in Mexico, as other countries have done to help their citizens return to their countries of origin, in the context of the pandemic, the US embassy reported on Friday.

“American citizens who wish to return to the United States must make business arrangements as soon as possible unless they are prepared to stay abroad for an indefinite period,” the statement released by the diplomatic headquarters reported.



The embassy’s message comes just days after the Mexican government announced Phase 3 of the coronavirus contingency, which implies the most critical days of the spread of the infectious agent in the country and a greater number of hospitalizations.

US authorities also reported that travel and aircrew members at Mexican airports bound for United States, must complete health questionnaires and undergo temperature controls to rule out symptoms of coronavirus.

“To travelers entering Mexico by land from United States they can be denied admission if the purpose of their visit is deemed nonessential, “the embassy added, asking its compatriots to have evidence of the nature of their visit.

For American foreigners who choose to stay in Mexico, the embassy suggested they sign up for the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive alerts and facilitate their location in case of emergency and check the updates of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).