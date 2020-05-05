May 4, 2020 | 5:22 pm

The United States Treasury Department reported Monday that it will issue record debt obligations of nearly $ 3 trillion in the second quarter, essentially to finance the plan to revive the economy paralyzed by the pandemic.

The debt that will be issued during the April-June period far exceeds what the federal State generally issues for a whole year. In the fiscal year that ended on September 30, the Treasury issued bonds for $ 1.28 trillion.

(This increase) is mainly due to the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, including the expenses of the new legislation to help households and businesses

the Treasury said in the statement.

The world’s largest economy is largely paralyzed by confinement measures taken for weeks, which affect most of the population and production centers.

The Donald Trump government devised three $ 2.7 trillion revival plans in a bid to preserve the pace of the economy and jobs.

The federal State will have no problem finding interested in these emissions for $ 2.99 trillion in these uncertain times for the economies of the entire world. United States Treasury bonds, which are debt securities offered to investors, are considered to be the safest on the planet and extremely sought after in times of crisis.

The market for these bonds is so important in terms of volume that it is almost as liquid as cash, as securities can be bought and sold at any time.

Strong demand also ensures that the US government can obtain credit at low rates.

The debates about the level of indebtedness of the United States were, for the moment, forgotten.

With information from . and .