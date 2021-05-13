The United States will finally remove Xiaomi from its blacklist

Xiaomi will stop being blacklisted in the United States very soon.

The name of Xiaomi seems to be about to disappear from the controversial blacklist of firms of Chinese origin from the United States.

As reported in Bloomberg, the United States government would have agreed to withdraw Xiaomi of this blacklist, stating that “it would be appropriate to do so”, several months after the administration led by Donald Trump pointed out, in January this year, that Xiaomi was a “Chinese Communist Military Company”.

Xiaomi’s lawsuit takes effect and the United States will remove the brand from its blacklist

As a result of this blockade, US investors they had stopped having the possibility of investing in the Chinese company, and this had been withdrawn from the American exchange houses. The company was also blocked at the time of operate within the borders of the United States freely.

Likewise, Xiaomi claimed from the beginning be a totally independent company and not linked to the Chinese Government, which is why he ended up suing the Government of Donald Trump.

Xiaomi has achieved the impossible: surpasses Samsung and is already the first brand in Spain

While is true that Xiaomi did not suffer such a powerful crash As suffered by other firms of Chinese origin such as Huawei, the United States did consider the Beijing firm as a threat to national security. Despite this, the use or purchase or sale of US technology was not prohibited.

Now, it has been known that the two parties have reached an agreement. In the document shared by Bloomberg, it is specified that “a path will be taken that will resolve this litigation without the need for a contested briefing.” As of today, the specific details of the agreement are still being negotiated.

