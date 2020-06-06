15 minutes. The assistant undersecretary of the United States Department of State, Jon Piechowski, assured this Friday that the country will be carrying out deportations of Guatemalan migrants.

The president of that country, Alejandro Giammattei, affirmed that his North American counterpart sends people infected with COVID-19 to Guatemala.

“We are going to continue deporting Guatemalan nationals at the same time that our immigration authorities supervise and pay close attention to the signs of health (…). We care the health of all the people who are in our country and who pass through the hands of the immigration authorities“Piechowski told the newspaper Prensa Libre.

The senior official stressed that the Government of Guatemala “it has the obligation and the responsibility to receive its citizens”. Thus, Washington’s immigration policy stems from the fact that each country “must do its duty and honor its commitments.”

Washington measures

Giammattei questioned on May 22 the Washington alliance to face the coronavirus. He criticized the detection of infections among a group of 43 migrants deported from the United States.

Piechowski assured that the US asked for a grant of 6 million dollars for water sanitation and an improvement of hygiene and communications in the country. Too, requested an additional 2.4 million for Guatemalan health institutions.

“Our good faith of being partners with Guatemala is clear to all, and there we will continue to collaborate closely with the Guatemalan government,” he insisted.

The United States is the country most affected by the pandemic, with more than 1.8 million confirmed cases and 108,813 deaths. Guatemala, for its part, has confirmed more than 6,000 infections and 158 deaths since the pandemic began.