The United States Will Change Binational Security Strategy With Mexico

During a high-level meeting between officials of Mexico and the United States the representatives of both countries agreed to rethink the binational security strategy.

According to attendees, the meeting served to build a common vision that does not focus exclusively on security.

“The focus on security strategy will be changed”said one of the attendees.

In a public message, Roberto Velasco, Director for North America of the Foreign Ministry, highlighted that among the agreed objectives is to reduce arms and drug trafficking.

As well as addressing addictions as a public health problem and attacking the finances of criminal organizations in both countries.

“We are going to work to establish new bases of understanding that give rise to a scheme based on intelligence against the business model of organized crime”, Indian.

The meeting took place at the Mexican Foreign Ministry, where the Secretaries of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, and of Security and Citizen Protection, Rosa Icela Rodríguez were present.

As well as the chiefs of staff of the heads of the Sedena and the Navy and the commander of the National Guard, General Luis Rodríguez Bucio.

On behalf of the United States Government, Juan González, special assistant to President Joe Biden of the National Security Council, and the DEA chief of staff participated, Amanda Liskamm.

Also participating were Captain Robert Passerello, Legal Counsel to the National Security Council, and Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Department of Justice, Bruce Swartz.

The US Embassy reported that they discussed issues of common interest in the security area.

“And how we can work together to cooperate in the future”, Indian.

“They agreed on ways of collaboration to eliminate violence, reduce the flow and consumption of illegal drugs, as well as to reduce transnational crime groups.”

At the beginning of March, during the call made by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and the Secretary of State of the United States Antony Blinken, US officials stated that there were key aspects of the fight against drug trafficking that were not working and there were possibilities to seek new strategies.

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, the DEA accused that the intelligence operations carried out together with their Mexican counterparts against drug trafficking groups were paralyzed.