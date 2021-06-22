The United States warns China if it does not collaborate in investigations into the origin of COVID-19

China could suffer from “international isolation”, if you do not collaborate in the investigation to know the origins of COVID-19 that became a pandemic, since the beginning of 2020, he warned Jake Sullivan, United States National Security Advisor.

“What has been done Joe biden in Europe is to unite the democratic world to speak with a common voice on this issue for the first time since the outbreak of COVID. President (Donald) Trump couldn’t do it, ”Sullivan told Fox News Sullivan.

And it is that the United States has insisted on the need to know the origin of COVID-19, which emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan, at the end of 2019, and that months later due to its scope, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared it a pandemic.

A pandemic that has not yet seen its end, and for which many countries continue with strict sanitary measures, to try to contain the infections and deaths.



Investigate the origins of COVID-19

However, some others are registering new outbreaks of contagion, despite the sanitary measures applied.

“President Biden made the G-7 support a statement saying in unison that China should allow an investigation in its territory …”, Sullivan said.

He insisted that this is a lot of work diplomacy in which you should not give up.

“Unite the nations of the world and impose political and diplomatic pressure on China”, insisted the US National Security Advisor.

So he issued a warning to the Chinese government to allow a thorough and detailed investigation to really know the origin of COVID-19.

Warns of “international isolation”

And he ruled that China has two options: allow the investigation, or be willing to face the consequences, which is a “International isolation”.

“Either they allow a real investigation to find out where this has come from or they will face isolation in the international community.”

The federal official assured that the US president has the “intelligence community” to “Get to the bottom of how this virus came into the world”, he sentenced.

Hypothesis about the origin of COVID-19

At the beginning of the pandemic, several hypotheses were handled about the origin of the coronavirus and one of the most weighed, is that COVID-19 emerged in a laboratory of China.

Specifically, the origin was located in the Wuhan Institute of Virology, but the regime of Chinese President Xi Jinping has shown resistance to that hypothesis.

Previously, the World Health Organization (WHO) sent an investigative mission, and in its report highlighted that the hypothesis that COVID-19 emerged from a laboratory was remote, but it did not rule it out either, however it has planned a second visit with the same objective, to know the origins of this coronavirus.

