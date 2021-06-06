The United States warned that cyberattacks are here to stay

The Secretary of Commerce, Gina raimondo, assured this Sunday that the cyberattacks of “ransomware” “are here to stay” and warned that they will probably “intensify”, for which he urged companies to reinforce their security after the latest episodes suffered in the US.

Raimondo remarked in an interview on ABC television that “the first thing” to do about cyberattacks is “recognize that this is reality.”

“We must assume, and companies must assume, that these attacks are here to stay and will probably intensify.” stressed by pointing to the need for the private sector to strengthen security in this area.

Aware of the problem, the White House has presented a program with the Department of Energy to modernize cybersecurity defenses in “essential infrastructure” in the face of the “growing threat.”

The United States has recently suffered two major cyber attacks from “Ransomware”, which lock down computer systems that are not jailbroken until companies or institutions pay the hackers a ransom.

At the end of May, the company JBS, the second largest meat processor in the US, suffered one of these attacks and was forced to temporarily suspend its operations.

A few weeks before the company Colonial Pipeline, which owns several pipelines in the US, suffered a similar one, this time launched by the Russian-based criminal organization DarkSide, which affected fuel supplies on the country’s east coast for days.

Colonial Pipeline later acknowledged that it paid the hackers a $ 4.4 million ransom because it was unsure of the scope of the attack or how long it would take to restore service.