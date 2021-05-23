The United States unveiled its roster for the Pre-Olympic

The USA announced which are the players who will represent them in the next Pre-Olympic of the MLB.

Most of these players seek to be signed by an organization of the MLB Although they had good moments before, what happens is that they do not want to throw in the towel and feel that they can contribute to a team in the majors.

Among those who were once stellar in the majors are Logan Forstyle, Todd Frazier, Matt Kemp, Jon Jay, David Robertson, Edwin Jackson and Homer Baile.

Here the report:

Our Training Camp Roster is set. Prep for next week’s @WBSC Americas Olympic Qualifier starts NOW 😤 # ForGlory🇺🇸 | #RoadToTokyo | 🔗 https://t.co/qezSNZ8kQ4 pic.twitter.com/EUzq8HEKem – USA Baseball (@USABaseball) May 23, 2021

There are the two Boston Red Sox prospects, Jarren Durant and Triston Casas.

For many, this is the best team due to the seniority that it includes, however, baseball is not predictable in many ways and Venezuela along with the Dominican Republic bring good rosters with great veterans.