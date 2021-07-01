The United States team uncovers the final call for the 2021 Gold Cup

Ten days after its participation in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup begins, the United States selection uncovered the final call for 23 players for the continental tournament in which they will debut against a rival to be defined, which will come out of the elimination round that they will play Haiti, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Bermuda and the Barbados team this weekend.

The coach of the North American team, Gregg Berhalter, summoned a mix of veteran players and young promises of American soccer, with whom he hopes to achieve his seventh crown in the Gold Cup.

“Our priority is to win the Gold Cup. Whenever we are competing for a trophy, we want to win it,” Berhalter said. “It will require a lot of effort from the group, but it is certainly one of our goals. We know the games are going to be tough, and as we look at the roster for this tournament, we focus on the guys who are fit and can help the team win. “

The United States will play in Group B, accompanied by Canada and Martinique, in addition to the rival to be defined.

USMNT GOLD CUP LIST BY POSITION (CLUB; MATCHES / GOALS):

GOALKEEPERS (3): Brad Guzan (Atlanta United; 64/0), Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 9/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 1/0)

DEFENDERS (8): George Bello (Atlanta United; 1/0), Reggie Cannon (Boavista / POR; 18/1), Shaq Moore (Tenerife / ESP; 5/0), Donovan Pines (DC United; 0/0) , Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 3/1), James Sands (New York City FC; 0/0), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids; 3/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 14/2)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 2/31), Gianluca Busio (Sporting Kansas City; 0/0), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 24/7), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 20/0), Eryk Williamson (Portland Timbers; 0/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 12/0)

FORWARDS: (6): Paul Arriola (DC United; 35/8), Daryl Dike (Orlando City; 3/1), Nicholas Gioacchini (Caen / FRA; 3/2), Matthew Hoppe (Schalke / GER; 0/0 ), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids; 7/2), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew; 56/12)

