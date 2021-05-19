The United States sweeps the list of the most valuable sports teams in the world



The Dallas Cowboys set the pace with a value of $ 5.7 billion.

The Covid-19 It has hit the bank accounts of the largest sports franchises worldwide. The Coronavirus pandemic has represented a great challenge from an economic point of view in order to maintain the large sports institutions. In this regard, it was revealed that seven American teams are part of the ten top rated franchises in the world. The Dallas cowboys, of the NFL, surpassed European institutions such as the FC Barcelona, Real Madrid Y Bayern Munich.

In the framework of a report released by Forbes magazine, the list of sports franchises that maintain a privileged rank in terms of their value was shown. The most striking thing that is shown, in the first instance, is that seven of the ten institutions are North American.

The team that sets the economic rhythm in the world are the Dallas cowboys. The franchise of the American businessman, Jerry jones, maintains a value of $ 5.7 billion. On the other hand, New York Yankees occupy the second position to establish themselves with $ 5.2 billion. Finally, the New York Knicks maintain a value of $ 5 billion dollars.

However, there is something that is powerfully striking. Despite the onslaught of the pandemic, Forbes magazine assured that on average the value of institutions has increased. “The average value of the 50 most valuable sports teams has increased by 9.9% compared to last year”.

Where were the soccer machines?

This discipline lagged a bit behind on this list. Only in the fourth position does the FC Barcelona with $ 4.76 billion USDclosely followed by the Real Madrid with $ 4.75 billion USD. At the end of the top ten of the ranking appears the set of Bayern Munich a value of $ 4.21 billion USD.

Of the top 13 most valuable sports franchises in the world according to @Forbes, six are soccer clubs. FC Barcelona and Real Madrid lead the way. pic.twitter.com/ClQBQqbKX9 – NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 7, 2021

The NFL showed its supremacy

In the list of the 50 most valuable teams in the world, NFL franchises earned more than 50% of the spots. According to Forbes magazine, the media have a decisive relationship with increasing your banking strength. “The 50 teams on this year’s list come from four sports: football (26), basketball (9), soccer (9) and baseball (6), all of which are driven by ever-growing media rights deals, ”the report explained.