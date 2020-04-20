Despite the confirmed cases of Covid-19 reaching 755,533 in the nation, President Donald Trump insists on the economic reopening of the states.

United States reached a total of 40,461 deaths from Covid-19 this Sunday, according to the Johns Hopkins University count, based on official figures.

The confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 755 thousand 533 in the nation, equivalent to 31 percent of infections in the world; in addition, the United States concentrates 24 percent of deaths in the world from the new strain.

The figures indicate that, in less than 24 hours, the country registered 20,981 infections and 1,626 deaths; The American Union began April with 4,000 deaths from Covid-19; at cut, the rate has been multiplied by 10.

At the same time, the president Trump insists on the economic reopening of the states, and has issued recommendations to gradually lift restrictions on mobility and physical distance.

Despite the change in President Trump’s speech, since he no longer intends to force governors to reactivate local economies, they are pressured to reopen; several point out that they require more time and coronavirus testing sooner, The New York Times reported.

They are the cases of Maryland and Virginia. Its leaders indicate that the measure of staying at home will continue in force until there is a decrease in the cases of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, this Sunday morning, the vice president Mike Pence noted that the government has “sufficient capacity to conduct tests throughout the country today for any state to go to phase one ”of restriction relief.

To this Governor Ralph Northam responded that the claim is “delusional,” because Virginia lacks testing supplies.

For her part, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also contradicted Pence’s assertion.

She stressed that the entity cannot double or triple the current number of tests because it does not have the same reagents.

(Ntx)