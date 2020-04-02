New York continues to be the epicenter of infection by reporting 1,374 deaths at the moment

Notimex –

U.S today registered the highest number of infections of COVID-19 in a single day from the arrival of the outbreak, with 25 thousand 907 new cases, and exceeds the 200 thousand infected for the first time, according to data from the medical university Johns Hopkins.

Thus, cases in the country reached a total of 215,417 this Wednesday. The figure is equivalent to 23 percent of the 935 thousand 817 people who suffer from the disease worldwide.

According to the figures, there were 1,440 deaths in the last day in U.S (28 less than the same previous period), which adds up to a total of five thousand 115 deaths by COVID-19 at the national level.

On the other hand, in the city of NY, epicenter of COVID-19 in the North American country, the total deaths increased to thousand 374, 278 more than on Tuesday.

Likewise, infections in the great metropolis rose to 45,707 this Wednesday, that is, 3,936 more in the last 24 hours. The Governor of the State of NY, Andrew M. CuomoHe declared today that “the only hope for a state at this time is the ability of the federal government to comply.”