The United States stumbles against Nigeria in their first preparation match for the Olympics (87-90)

Surprising prick the one that has harvested USA in their first match to prepare for the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021. The team led by Gregg Popovich has lost to Nigeria this morning by a score of 87-90.

Game Vincent has been the MVP of the match after leading the triumph of the African country scoring 21 points with six triples. Kevin Durant, who has added his first loss as a Team USA player (39-1), has been the best in the USA after reaching 17 points, followed by Jayson Tatum with 15.