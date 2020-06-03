How long do we have to wait for a vaccine? 2:14

. – The United States should have 100 million doses of a covid-19 vaccine by the end of the year, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), said Tuesday. and a member of the White House special group on coronavirus.

“So in early 2021, we expect to have a few hundred million doses,” Fauci said during a live question-and-answer session with the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Fauci said the first vaccine candidate, created by the modern biotech company in association with NIAID, should move to a final stage of volunteer testing, known in the industry as Phase III, in mid-summer. Preparations at national and international sites are already underway, he said.

“The real task in all of this will be Phase III which, hopefully, begins in the first week of July,” Fauci said. “We want to get as many information points as we can.”

Phase III will involve some 30,000 people. The vaccine will be tested in people between the ages of 18 and 55, as well as in the elderly and in people with underlying health conditions.

“It’s going to be the whole spectrum,” said Fauci.

Fauci said Phase II of the trial started a few days ago. A few hundred volunteers will participate in that part of the test.

The plan is to make doses of the vaccine even before it is clear if the vaccines work, producing about 100 million doses in November or December, Fauci said. So if it works, it can be implemented quickly.

Scientists should have enough data by November or December to determine if the vaccine works, Fauci said.

The AstraZeneca trial, ongoing in the UK, will follow a similar schedule. A handful of other vaccine studies should start just a month or two after that, he said.

“I am cautiously optimistic that with the multiple candidates we have with different platforms, we will have a vaccine that can be implemented,” Fauci said. He is optimistic, he said, because while the number of deaths from covid-19 is “significant,” many of the patients are recovering from this disease. Recovery shows that there is an immune response that can kill the virus.

“Which tells us that if the body is capable of giving an immune response to eliminate the natural infection of the virus, that’s a very good proof of concept,” said Fauci. “That said, there is never a guarantee.”

Fauci said he is a little more concerned about what the durability of the response will be. People develop antibodies to fight the common colds caused by other coronavirus strains, but that protection generally only lasts for about a year. That could mean that people would need a new vaccine every year, as is the case with influenza.

