The coronavirus does not give a thread of hope in America. The United States government already openly acknowledges that it is overwhelmed by the number of infections in some southern and eastern states of the country and yesterday once again beat its own records with 40,000 more cases.. The country chaired by Donald Trump has spent three days exceeding its worst number of infections. “We are facing serious problems in some areas,” Anthony Fauci, a White House medical adviser, said at a news conference. “If you become infected, you are going to infect someone else and that person is going to infect another person,” he later warned, knowing that the infections increased in 30 of the 50 states in the last few hours and that the death toll now reaches 125,000. .

It was a tough day, especially for California, Arizona, Texas and Florida, and that caused some states to have to reverse their unconflation plans that were imposed two months ago. ANDn Florida has been banned from selling alcohol in bars. A drastic measure for a state with nightlife. This measure comes after the average age of the infected person has dropped to 33 years instead of 65 at first. In Texas, the state that opened soon after the first outbreak, has decided to close its bars.

Latin America does not live better. Argentina has also had to reverse its plans for de-escalation and has tightened the quarantine in Buenos Aires from July 1 to 17 in order for circulation to drop.. “We are going to close again in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (AMBA) so that circulation decreases drastically, to reduce infections and the demand for beds” in hospitals, said President Alberto Fernández.

Peru, the second most infected country in Latin America (270,000 in a population of 33 million) decided to end the quarantine from Tuesday to awaken its economy.

Brazil continues to be the most punished on the continent with 56,000 deaths and 1.27 million infections, according to official data.