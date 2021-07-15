The United States sends 500 thousand doses of COVID vaccine to Costa Rica

USA donated 500 thousand doses of the vaccine against him COVID from Pfizer to Costa Rica on Wednesday, part of Washington’s coronavirus diplomacy to send surplus vaccines abroad to help fight the global pandemic, the United States Department of State.

This unique moment in history requires us to be the world leader in delivering safe and effective vaccines. This donation to Costa Rica is another significant step in the eradication of COVID-19, “said department spokesman Ned Price in a post on Twitter.

The country Central American of approximately 5 million people have vaccinated nearly 26% of its population, averaging 1,320 new infections each day, according to one tally.

Wednesday’s shipment is part of President Joe Biden’s administration’s support of the World Health Organization’s COVAX global vaccine exchange program to help distribute vaccines to poorer nations.

The United States has donated more than 4,000 million dollars in field hospitals, ventilators and medical supplies to Costa Rica since the pandemic attack, according to the department.

Costa Rica has long been a trusted and important partner for the United States in Central America and the hemisphere, “said Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in a separate tweet.

