Trump, with his wife, Melania, this Thursday at the White House in Washington.Alex Brandon / AP

After Donald Trump’s veto on Wednesday of the Congress resolution limiting his ability to use military force in Iran without the approval of the Capitol, the President of the United States has scored this Thursday a major victory served on a plate by the Senate – Republican majority – who failed to curb that veto. The result of the Senate vote was 49 votes against and 44 in favor of the resolution, so it was far from the two thirds necessary to override the presidential veto. The initiative was promoted by Democrats and aimed to reduce political and military tensions between Iran and the United States. The failed resolution called on the president not to mobilize “the US Armed Forces to participate in hostilities in or against Iran.” Given this result, Trump’s veto remains standing so the president could order hostilities against the the ayatolás.

The American War Powers Act establishes very clear protocols for deploying the military abroad and also indicates that the decisions must be preceded by a declaration of war or an attack against the country, any of its territories, or its armed forces. .

In the past months of January and February, the House of Representatives and the Senate approved a resolution that limited the president’s ability to use military force in Iran without the express approval of Congress. The legislative movement came after the bombing that killed the Iranian general Qasem Soleimani. Trump then called the initiative “insulting” and “part of a strategy” by Democrats to win the presidential election.

Soleimani, commander of the elite Al Quds of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, the unit in charge of overseas operations, died on January 3 in a drone attack at the Baghdad airport, the Iraqi capital, carried out by the US Army on the orders of President Donald Trump. The death of who was the architect of the Iranian intelligence and military force for the past two decades dealt a huge blow to Tehran, which promised revenge, and dramatically triggered tension in the region. Iran responded days later to Soleimani’s murder with a missile attack on two US military bases in Iraq.

The decision on Capitol Hill, especially the one passed in February by the Republican-majority Senate, represented a severe reprimand for Donald Trump for the execution of the powerful General Soleimani without consulting Congress, setting a dangerous precedent that would mean not having the Legislative in decisions that can lead to war.

President Trump’s veto exposes two things: 1. He doesn’t understand the Constitution that he’s sworn to uphold and protect. 2. He views anything – from the growing death toll in the U.S. to the prospect of war – through the lens of himself. He only cares about number one. https://t.co/ywCDxOf6ov – Tim Kaine (@timkaine) May 7, 2020

In the Senate, the Republican majority leader, Mitch McConnell, explained the support given to the President, stating that “the deterrence measure that we reestablished with the decisive blow against Soleimani should be maintained.” “That begins today with the defense of the veto legitimate from the president to a wrong resolution of the powers of war ”, McConnell finished.

For his part, Democratic Senator Tim Kaine said Trump has a “fundamental misunderstanding” regarding Congress’ war mandate. “Congress is not obligated to play the president’s game,” said Kaine. As legislators, the senator said they had “their own independent responsibilities that we vow to enforce.”

So far, Trump has twice vetoed congressional restrictions on his military initiatives. The previous one was the blockade of a resolution to end US support for the Saudi Arabian offensive in Yemen.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe