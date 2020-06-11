George Floyd, a completely anonymous citizen 16 days ago, a 46-year-old black man, unstable jobs and a past that combined prison and small sports glories, was buried Tuesday in Houston (Texas) after a funeral followed live by the media of all the world. His death on May 25 in a brutal video-recorded arrest has sparked a wave of protests against racism that has crossed borders and triggered immediate police reforms in several states of the country, as well as the demolition of monuments associated with abuse in countries such as the United Kingdom and Belgium. Floyd has become a sudden icon for an unstable world, attacked by the brutal coronavirus crisis.

More than 6,000 men and women of all ages had paid their respects to George Floyd on Monday, when the burning chapel was installed in the Texas city where he had spent most of his life. It went out two weeks and a day ago in Minneapolis, the largest city in the northern state of Minnesota, when he was arrested in front of a store on suspicion of trying to pay with a fake $ 20 bill. The security cameras of the area and the telephones of the pedestrians recorded how four officers handcuffed him and immobilized him on the ground. One of them, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee to the ground while the detainee claimed that he could not breathe.

The agony lasted eight minutes and 46 seconds. He said his neck hurt, his stomach hurt, everything hurt. That they were going to kill him. In the last moments, before going out, he called his late mother, Larcenia Floyd, as if asking or helping herself. This Tuesday he will be buried next to her in Memorial Gardens Cemetery. He had grown up in Houston, although he was born in North Carolina. During adolescence, in the 1990s, he was good at football and basketball and even got a scholarship for the latter sport, but then he entered a spiral of arrests and four years in prison included. He tried to start a new life in Minnesota, where he had been working as a night watchman for a few years until the pandemic left him without a job.

“We celebrate a life that had its ups and downs, like all lives, but also a life that was connected with God and a life that people around the world have connected to because of the trauma and tragedy that he suffered,” explained the Reverend Mia K. Wright on CNN shortly before the ceremony began, turned into a call for justice and social reforms.

It was a fairly accurate summary of what has happened to this anonymous man whose death has sparked the largest wave of protests in the United States since the murder of Martin Luther King in 1968. Officer Chauvin has been charged with murder and the other three officers as well. they face charges. But regardless of what happens in that trial, the Floyd case has already changed a few things. Throughout the weekend, authorities in cities like Los Angeles and New York announced new rules for their police forces and a controversial cut in funds to reduce their power and divert resources to other agencies. In Minneapolis, the municipal corporation approved the “dismantling” of its police force in order to “rebuild it into a new security model.”

The spigot has also rekindled the battle against statues reminiscent of Confederate and slave America, demonstrating that the protests have transcended the Black Lives Matter movement against police brutality. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced a few days ago the withdrawal of the iconic equestrian figure of General Robert E. Lee, although a judge has just suspended him as the court battle begins.

In Bristol (UK), last Sunday a group of protesters ended up demolishing the monument to Edward Colston, a 17th century slave trader who, at the same time, turned to philanthropy. In the city of Antwerp (Belgium), the authorities have removed the figure of Leopold II, king responsible for exploitation and terror in the then Belgian Congo.

The political implications of this entire event, just five months before the US presidential election, were also palpable on Tuesday at Floyd’s funeral. President Donald Trump has condemned what happened, but he has been very careful to recognize the structural racism that has led to a death like this and he has not defended the need for reforms to avoid police abuse. On the contrary, it has raised the banner of law and order against the riots and vandalism that have occurred throughout these two weeks of mobilizations, emphasizing the violent spiral and warning against the cut of funds to security.

His rival at the polls in November, former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden, has occupied the space of social denunciation. On Monday, he met privately with Floyd’s family and on Tuesday he sent a recorded message warning that the United States cannot “look away from the racism that stains” the “soul” of the country. “America,” he said, “can do better. There is no other option but to do better. Now is the time for racial justice. “

Soon after, Floyd, who is leaving a six-year-old daughter, was taken to the cemetery in a golden coffin. Famous ex-boxer Floyd Mayweather took care of all the expenses.