The United States revokes the visas of a hundred Nicaraguans linked to Daniel Ortega

The United States government announced on Monday the restriction of visas from entering the country to 100 Nicaraguan officials linked to the government of President Daniel Ortega for being “responsible or complicit ”of human rights abuses“.

In a statement, the State Department reported that the measure is based on the fact that “it is believed that they are responsible or complicit in undermining democracy, including those with responsibility or complicity in the repression of peaceful protests or the abuse of human rights,” Prohibitions extend to members of the immediate family of those named.

Human Rights Defenders fear being targeted by a wave of repression against the opposition in Nicaragua

Organizations that ensure fundamental guarantees attended a hearing this Wednesday at the IACHR in which it was expected that the political leaders today imprisoned by the government of Daniel Ortega would appear as witnesses. The defenders showed their fear before the repressive wave at the national level.

After the announcement, the official deputy Wilfredo Navarro, a member of the board of directors of the National Assembly, told the Voice of america: “If they do not give a visa or they restrict them, it is a sovereign decision of them, as Nicaragua has the same right, those who like to go to the United States are the ones who are going to screw up.”

The visa restrictions impact members of the Nicaraguan National Assembly and the Nicaraguan judicial system, which include prosecutors and judges, the statement added.

In its argument, the administration of President Joe Biden blames officials for the arrest of “26 political opponents and pro-democracy actors,” including six candidates for the November presidential elections, “student activists, private sector leaders and other political actors”.

The White House points to the Ortega government for the approval of “repressive laws” that restrict the possibility of free elections.