The United States reports an increase in accidents in states that legalized marijuana

Of course, practically everyone is illegal to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Here in Spain, the fines amount up to 1,000 euros and the withdrawal of six points from the driver’s license. On USA Driving is not allowed if narcotic substances have been taken, but in some states recreational use is legal (not in our country). And now there has been an increase in accidents in states that legalized marijuana.

That is what has been discovered in the latest study of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), a body that ensures safety on the roads and that would be the equivalent of EuroNCAP here in Europe. The data they have obtained is that the number of accidents has increased in places like California, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon and Washington; all having in common the legalization of marijuana for recreational use in recent times. Preliminary studies from 2015 said there was no more chance of having an accident with this substance, but now things seem to be changing.

It is estimated that in these states accidents with injuries increased by 6% and 4% of claims with fatalities compared to states in which marijuana for recreational use is still illegal. In 2018, a study had already been conducted that spoke of a 5% increase in accidents in Colorado, Oregon and Washington. The records of the insurers also show a similar increase in claims in collision coverage.

And yet there are other crossover studies that do not show greater risk of accidents associated with marijuana. This was shown by analyzing the accident victims who came to emergencies from hospitals in Denver (Colorado), Portland (Oregon) and Sacramento (California); where more than 1,200 patients who underwent drug tests passed. Another thing is the combined use of marijuana and alcohol, that’s where the number of accidents is skyrocketing.

The problem in the United States is that it is not proven whether legalizing marijuana can encourage more people to drink and smoke the narcotic substance together. The IIHS believes that more studies are needed between the states where it is legal and where it is not to verify if it is linked to an increase in alcohol consumption. They also affect other factors such as euphoria in the case of Colorado being the first to legalize, after time the situation normalizes. On the other hand, it is possible that they affect the travel of marijuana users for its legal acquisition in another state.

Source: IIHS