The United States removes Xiaomi from its blacklist and formally lifts all restrictions

Last January, the United States Department of Defense included Xiaomi on a blacklist that prevented any American company or investor from investing in the company. Xiaomi was considered a CCMC (Chinese Communist Military Company) and unsurprisingly appealed the decision.

Months later, an American judge agreed with the company and said that the United States had not provided convincing evidence of the relationship between Xiaomi and the Chinese military, which ended with the blocking of the blockade. Shortly after, the court considered that the Xiaomi veto was “arbitrary and capricious” and a compromise agreement was signed for remove Xiaomi from blacklist, a moment that has finally arrived.

Xiaomi has been removed from the blacklist

A) Yes has been confirmed by the company in a statement issued to the media (accessible from the company’s official blog). As detailed in it:

Xiaomi (hereafter the “Company”) is pleased to announce that yesterday, May 25, 2021 at 4:09 pm (EST), the United States District Court for the District of Columbia issued an order terminating the US Department of Defense designation of the Company as a “Chinese Communist Military Company” (CCMC). With the annulment of this designation, the court proceeded to formally lift all restrictions on US citizens to buy or dispose of Company securities.

So that, all restrictions are lifted that prevented companies and users from investing in the company, which went public on July 6, 2018. From the company they have ensured that they are an “open, transparent, publicly traded and independently managed corporation” and it will “continue to provide trusted consumer technology products and services to users.”

It should be noted that the blacklist that Xiaomi entered is not the same as Huawei’s blacklist. The list that Xiaomi was on managed by the Department of Defense, while Huawei’s is managed by the Department of Commerce.

Precisely for that Xiaomi did not suffer the same problems as Huawei (losing access to Google Mobile Services, among other things), although after the announcement by the Department of Defense they did face a significant drop in the value of their shares.