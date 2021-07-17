The United States reinforces alerts on warning of fleets of exiles to Cuba

The US authorities persist in their warning calls for the Cuban exiles to abandon the purpose – the illegal action – of launching themselves in a flotilla in solidarity with the protesters who took to the streets on July 11 in Cuba.

“We, the Democracy Movement for 22 years have made flotillas, we have made 27 flotillas off the coast of Cuba,” he explains to the Voice of america Ramón Saúl Sánchez, delegate of the Democracy Movement and pioneer of these trips.

We have been attacked by the dictatorship, our boats have also been confiscated from here, because there is a presidential decree against us “ Ramón Saúl Sánchez, delegate of the Democracy Movement

On Monday, after learning of the violent way in which the government of Miguel Díaz-Canel ordered to contain those who protested In various parts of the country, Cuban exiles began to forge the idea of ​​a departure in boats to station themselves on Cuban coasts in order to bring humanitarian aid.

Sánchez, known in Miami for promoting anti-communist activism, told the VOA the result of your actions. “We have been attacked by the dictatorship, our boats have also been confiscated from here, because there is a presidential decree against us so that we do not enter our waters.”

An illegal action, a danger

The US authorities have insisted on two fundamental topics to discourage those who want to challenge the Cuban government in such a way: the illegal nature of the actions and the danger they represent to human life.

“Bringing supplies or anything to Cuba from the United States without a permit is a violation of US law,” explained Coast Guard Rear Admiral Brendan McPherson.

The US president criticized the violent response of President Miguel Díaz-Canel to the popular demands that occurred on Sunday in almost the entire island.

The senior officer also insisted that “the Coast Guard is discouraging anyone who jumps into the sea without that permission. Number one, because it is illegal, but probably most importantly, it is dangerous. It is a dangerous journey. In recent weeks, we have seen more than 20 migrants die at sea, and we do not want that to happen again. “

The most significant event of a meeting between members of the Cuban diaspora and island authorities was on February 24, 1996, when two planes of the NGO Hermanos del Rescue were shot down by the Cuban air force while carrying out rescue operations. of rafters who jumped into the sea seeking to reach the United States.

Four Cuban-American pilots died that day.