The United States redirects funds to organizations in El Salvador after Bukele’s controversial actions



The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele.

Photo: YURI CORTEZ / Getty Images

The government of the president Joe biden took a new step in his position against the recent legislative and judicial measures of the President of El Salvador, Nayib bukele.

The funds from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) that were destined for government institutions, will now be sent to civil society groups, in order to “defend transparency and accountability,” said the administrator of the agency Samantha Power.

“USAID has deep concerns regarding the vote of the Salvadoran Legislative Assembly on May 1 to remove the Attorney General and the five justices of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court,” says Administration official Biden.

He adds that one of the biggest concerns in the Central American country is transparency and accountability.

“In response, USAID is diverting assistance from these institutions, from the National Civil Police and the Institute for Access to Public Information“, It indicates. “This funding will now be used to promote transparency, combat corruption and monitor human rights in partnership with local civil society and human rights organizations.”

In early May, the Legislative Assembly of El Salvador, controlled by the Nueva Ideas party, to which President Bukele belongs, dismissed the magistrates of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice.

Within hours of that decision, legislators filed a motion for the removal of the attorney general, Raúl Melara, which was approved by an absolute majority. Both actions unleashed criticism from the opposition and international concern about a possible path to absolute control of power.

The government of President Biden has been one of the most critical of that decision and has asked President Bukele to respect democracy, but the Central American president has rejected the criticism and has asked for respect for his country’s decisions.

However, USAID takes a new step in El Salvador, amid efforts to Vice President Kamala Harris to implement a plan that helps to face the causes that originate irregular immigration.

“Respect for an independent judiciary, a commitment to the separation of powers, and a strong civil society are essential components of any democracy,” Power said. “The United States remains firmly committed to supporting democratic governance as we partner to improve economic and security conditions and to address the root causes of irregular migration from Central America.”

Last week, the US State Department released a list of Central American officials identified as part of corruption and crime networks. Among the names is Carolina Recinos, Chief of Staff Bukele, and Rogelio Rivas, your former security minister.