The United States recovers part of the Colonial Pipeline rescue

06/08/2021 at 9:07 AM CEST

The United States has recovered most of the $ 4.4 million bailout paid to a cyber criminal gang responsible for shutting down the Colonial Pipeline last month. DarkSide, which US authorities say operates out of Eastern Europe and possibly Russia, infiltrated the pipeline last month.

The attack cut off supplies for several days causing fuel shortages. According to the firm, the pipeline carries 45% of the east coast’s supply of diesel, gasoline and jet fuel. On Monday, Assistant Attorney General Lisa Monaco said investigators had “found and recaptured” 63.7 bitcoins worth $ 2.3 million, “the majority” of the ransom paid. Since the ransom was paid, the value of Bitcoin has fallen dramatically.

The United States government has recommended in the past that companies not pay criminals for attacks ransomware, in case they invite more attacks in the future.