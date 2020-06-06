The United States recorded 922 deaths from coronavirus and the total amounts to 109,042. The United States recorded 922 deaths in the last 24 hours from Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, bringing the total to 109,042. The number of new positive cases, meanwhile, exceeded 22,000 and is already close to 1.9 million.

Miami World / Infobae

On a positive note, the fact that New York City – epicenter of the pandemic in the country during its peak – does not report deaths as a result of the virus for the first time since March 12, stands out.

“In the face of extraordinary challenges, New Yorkers have done everything possible to stay safe during the crisis,” city spokeswoman Avery Cohen told local media, adding: “With hope on the horizon, we will continue to do everything we can to reopen safely without losing sight of the progress we have made. ”

The data of the local executive sometimes vary from that reported by state authorities, led by Governor Andrew Cuomo. Beyond that, the figures reflect a stark contrast to the 500 daily deaths the city suffered during the peak of the pandemic. The city’s current death toll from COVID-19 is 21,752, which includes 16,992 confirmed and 4,760 probable deaths.

The first confirmed coronavirus death in the Big Apple occurred on March 11 and the death toll reached its highest daily peak at 590 on April 7, according to records released by the city.

The latest figures offered by the City Council underpin the start of the reopening of the city for next Monday, June 8, a gradual process in which massive testing of city residents will play a determining role.

Contrasting with optimism is the health concern over the crowds that have taken place in recent days during the protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died on May 25 at the hands of the Minneapolis police.

In fact, the governor of Minnesota – where Minneapolis is located – Tim Walz, asked everyone who attended the demonstrations to undergo a coronavirus test.

“Anyone who has demonstrated should be tested for COVID-19,” Walz said in a message through his Twitter account, which provided additional directions and included information from the Minnesota Department of Health about how a test can be accessed in the area.

“If you think you’ve been exposed, get tested five days after the event. If that test is negative, get tested again 14 days after the event, “he said. “If you start experiencing symptoms, get tested immediately,” he said.