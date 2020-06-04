The United States recorded 919 new deaths and the total amounted to 107 thousand 099. The United States added 919 deaths on Wednesday as a result of the new coronavirus, in a day in which the new infections resulted in a total of 1,849,852 cases. In total, the country with the most infections and the most deaths in the world added 107,099 deaths.

This balance at 20:00 local time is 18,417 new infections and 919 deaths, which meant a drop in daily statistics.

Tuesday’s count revealed that 23,144 people contracted the disease Monday through yesterday, while 1,177 lost their lives.

New York State remains the great epicenter of the pandemic in the United States with 374,085 confirmed cases and 30,019 deaths, a figure below the statistics of deaths in Italy and Brazil. In New York City, deaths due to the disease amount to 21,688.

The neighboring state of New Jersey records 162,068 cases and 11,880 deaths; Massachusetts 101,592 infections and 7,152 deaths; and Pennsylvania has reported 77,780 coronavirus positives and 5,742 deaths. Other states with a large number of deaths are Michigan, with 5,570; Illinois, with 5,621; California with 4,333; and Connecticut, with 3,989.

The provisional balance of deaths is close to the initial estimates of the White House, which projected at best between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths nationwide; But it has already far exceeded the most optimistic calculations made by President Donald Trump, of between 50,000 and 60,000 deaths.

Since then, however, Trump has repeatedly raised his forecast to acknowledge in his latest calculation that the final figure is likely to be between 100,000 and 110,000 dead.

The University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Assessments (IHME), whose White House often predicts models for the evolution of the pandemic, estimates that by early August the crisis will have left more than 135,000 deaths in United States.

Meanwhile, a study has shown that hydroxychloroquine, a malaria treatment drug that Donald Trump has promoted to treat the coronavirus, does not protect against COVID-19.

The study was conducted entirely online with 821 participants and the results were published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Radha Rajasingham, an infectious disease specialist from the University of Minnesota (USA), explained that to qualify the participants they must have had contact a few days before with a patient affected by EL COVID-19, but they should not have symptoms of the disease.

“Contacts” were defined as having been within two meters of a sick person for more than 10 minutes, without the patient or visitor wearing a face mask or face shield.

The volunteers were given a dose of hydroxychloroquine for five days or a placebo.