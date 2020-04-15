After two days on the downside, the United States registered a record of more than 2,200 deaths from the new coronavirus in 24 hours on Tuesday, the worst daily balance nationally and globally, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

Daily deaths had dropped to around 1,500 on Sunday and Monday, but the country accounted for 2,228 deaths at 8:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday, according to the university’s figures, which are continually updated. In this way, the pandemic has so far claimed the lives of 25,757 in the country.

The number of positive cases, meanwhile, is over 605,000, which represents an increase of more than 25,000 compared to the previous day. The United States has for days had the highest number of deaths and transmissions in the world.

In parallel with the national total, the daily death toll in New York, the epicenter of the outbreak in the country, grew again today. Health authorities reported 778 new deaths from coronavirus, 107 more victims than those announced on Monday, bringing the total deaths to 10,834.

The daily figure is the highest since that reported on Saturday, when 783 were recorded in the previous 24 hours, and very close to the record of 799 released on Thursday. The last two days had shown a decline probably affected by the weekend effect, which delays the unification of reports. The same criteria may apply to the national count.

Meanwhile, the number of daily hospitalizations was 1,649 and remained for the second consecutive day below 2,000, a notable decrease in the curve held by the governor, Andrew Cuomo. “We are reducing the infection rate. We are changing the curve, every day. We have shown that we control the virus, the virus does not control us, “he added.

The nationwide surge in cases came just hours after President Donald Trump announced the suspension of U.S. funding to the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Today, I order the suspension of funding from the World Health Organization while a study is being conducted to examine the role of WHO in mismanagement and covering up the spread of the coronavirus,” Trump said at a news conference.

“The WHO covered up the spread of China’s misinformation about the virus,” added the president from the White House. According to him, the agency accepted “without question” the word of China, “and even praised it for its transparency.” “They said there was no need to impose travel restrictions. That probably caused the number of cases to multiply by 20, and the number could be higher, “he added.

According to Trump, the WHO prevented the transparency of information about the coronavirus outbreak and the United States, its largest financier – it contributed USD 400 million last year – now “will discuss what to do with all that money that goes to the WHO.” “If WHO had done its job and sent experts to China to objectively assess the situation on the ground, the outbreak would have been contained with far fewer deaths,” he added.

Last week, the WHO director, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, had responded to the accusations of the President of the United States: he asked not to politicize the crisis at the risk of this translating into a greater number of deaths and called on the world leaders to “not politicize” the pandemic.

Shortly after Trump made his last statements, the UN Secretary General, the Portuguese António Guterres, assured that this “is not the time” to make decisions of this nature.