The United States recorded 1,883 coronavirus deaths in one day and the total is close to 65,000. United States this Friday it registered 1,883 new deaths from Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, which brought the total number closer to 65,000. Specifically, according to the Johns Hopkins University real-time count, the number of deaths is 64,879.

Miami World / Infobae

The number of positive cases, meanwhile, exceeded 1.1 million. The country registers practically a third of confirmed Covid-19 transmissions globally, a figure that President Donald Trump attributes to a greater number of tests carried out by the authorities.

On a positive note, however, to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), granted an emergency authorization for the use of the antiviral remdesivir in patients with severe coronavirus.

The decision comes two days after Gilead, the laboratory that produces the antiviral, published a preliminary study on its effectiveness in patients who had contracted the disease. As indicated, patients who received remdesivir recovered 31% faster than those who received a placebo..

Today’s action represents an important step in our efforts to collaborate with researchers and innovators to provide patients with access to new therapies when appropriate and, at the same time, support next steps in research to continue evaluating whether they are safe and effective. , Said in a statement the head of the FDA, stephen Hahn.

The authorization in question allows physicians to prescribe the medication even though it has not yet gone through all the steps required to obtain an actual rating.

The United States government had taken the result of the study and was optimistic about its potential use. “This is very good news, ”said Anthony Fauci, the main infectologist of the White House the same day. and one of the visible faces of the administration’s efforts against the pandemic. And on Friday, he added: “This is really quite important“

The doctor also said that the data established a new standard of care for patients with the new coronavirus, and echoed the “clear positive effect on decreased recovery time,” by those who had been administered the antiviral. “What it has shown is that a drug can block this virus“

Specifically, it indicated the mean recovery time of patients taking the drug was 11 days, compared to 15 days for the group with placebos. In addition, the group that received the drug registered a mortality rate of 8%, compared to 11.6% of those who received a placebo.. However, he indicated that “a significant statistic has not yet been reached” to reach conclusions in this regard.

Since the start of the pandemic, the FDA has issued numerous emergency authorizations to allow the use of protective equipment, testing tools, and even certain respirators that had not yet completed their habilitation process.

The company, based in Foster City, California, emphasized that remdesivir is not licensed or approved anywhere in the world “and has not yet demonstrated that it is safe or effective for the treatment of COVID-19.” However, he indicated that he expects to have data by the end of May from a second study evaluating the efficacy of doses of five and ten days in patients with moderate COVID-19..