The United States recorded 1,680 deaths from coronavirus and the total is close to 87,500. The United States recorded in the last 24 hours 1,680 deaths from Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to the latest count by Johns Hopkins University. Thus, the total amounts to 87,493. The number of positive cases, meanwhile, exceeds 1.44 million. Both figures are by far the highest worldwide.

Miami World / Infobae

As the pandemic continues to advance in the country, the authorities – both health and political and economic – focus their efforts on two different objectives: to find a way to reopen the economy as safely as possible and to find a vaccine, or in its antiviral treatment defect.

Regarding the second aspect, President Donald Trump spoke on Friday, who announced that the vaccine that the country is developing could be ready at the end of 2020 or “perhaps sooner.”

“We are working to have it by the end of the year if possible, perhaps sooner,” said Trump, accompanied by the director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci. “We believe that we will have very good results very soon,” said the president, visibly excited.

Trump made the announcement in the context of the announcement by officials who will lead the so-called Operation Warp Speed, a plan aimed at reducing the time required to develop the vaccine through cooperation between pharmaceutical companies, government agencies and the armed forces, in addition to a huge investment from the federal state.

This project also contemplates that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in charge of approving new drugs, considerably relaxes the many requirements that exist for the development of a safe vaccine.