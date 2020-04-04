A total of 1,480 people died in the past 24 hours in the United States as a result of the coronavirus. The figure represents a new daily record, both for the country and for the world, and the national total climbed to 7,406. The number of positive cases climbed to almost 277,000, more than 30,000 compared to the previous day.

The United States tops the list of countries with the highest number of broadcasts. In fact, it has more than Italy and Spain, second and third, respectively. Both have reported almost 120,000 as of Friday.