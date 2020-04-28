The United States recorded 1,303 new deaths in the last 24 hours as a result of Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, and brought the total to 56,144.

The figure is substantially lower than in previous days, although this is usually explained by the difficulties in accounting for deaths during the weekend. Consequently, on Tuesdays, when the late reports of the previous days are usually added, the highest numbers of the week are usually reported and the most contrasting with those of the previous days.

The total number of confirmed cases, meanwhile, exceeds 987,000. The United States is by far the country with the highest number of transfers. The figure is four times higher than the almost 230,000 registered in Spain, second in the dismal list. And it is expected that in the next few hours the country will become the first to exceed one million. It also has the highest number of deaths and doubles the almost 27,000 in Italy.

Despite the high numbers, the federal authorities and most of the states assure that the peak of cases has passed in most of the territory, and have gradually reopened their respective economies. Some, however, have done so to an extent that generated criticism.

This is the case for example of the Governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp. Kemp has allowed the reopening of some businesses, including hairdressers or gyms, leading to contrasting requests from local authorities.

“As mayor, my power does not replace that of the governor … I am asking people to please stay home,” said Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance, after the governor’s announcement, according to the newspaper ‘The Hill ‘.

For its part, Okhlahoma, which has fewer positive cases and deaths from Covid-19 than Georgia, has begun opening hairdressing and nail salons, as well as state parks.

Another scenario takes place in Texas, where different stores have been able to reopen controlling the number of people who access them, in a state in which citizens are required to wear face masks outside their homes. The quarantine in Texas also ends on April 30, although the parks have reopened this week.

On the other hand, both in Colorado and in Misisispi, the governors have transferred their intention to go from a quarantine stage to a “home security” phase in which citizens will not be obliged to remain at home, although the authorities recommend it.

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy has allowed restaurants and other locations to open this Friday with a series of health guidelines to follow for the coronavirus. In Montana, the reopening phase begins this Sunday when churches will be allowed to go, with social distancing measures, while restaurants and schools will open on May 7.